Revolution Defeat Philadelphia Union, 3-2, in Friendly Match

Published on July 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







CHESTER, Penn. - The New England Revolution defeated the Philadelphia Union, 3-2, on Thursday afternoon. Playing its third tune-up match of the summer as the team prepares to resume MLS play later this month, the two sides played a pair of 45-minute sessions sandwiched around a 20-minute second period.

New England opened the scoring just over two minutes into the contest, with newly-acquired forward Wilson Harris slotting home an unselfish pass from Peyton Miller. The Homegrown player picked up a loose ball at midfield, and raced towards the goal on the counter before laying off a last-second pass to Harris who finished into an open net.

After the hosts pulled back level midway through the first half, Miller and Harris nearly teamed up for a second goal but Miller slid a low shot just wide of the post. Miller capitalized in a rain-shortened second session pouncing on his own rebound to restore the lead after his initial shot was denied.

The teams moved indoors for the third session of play, which featured wholesale changes for both sides. Four Revolution II players earned minutes, with Academy products Judah Siqueira, Makai Wells, Josh Macedo, and Joe Buck featuring in the match. Siqueira had a scoring opportunity, but his half volley was parried away.

Philadelphia evened the score early in the final frame with a low shot through a sea of defenders. In the dying moments, New England pulled back in front when Keegan Hughes headed home a free kick from Diego Fagundez into the top corner.

The Revolution, who sit fourth in the Eastern Conference, will resume MLS play with a two-game homestand starting on Wednesday, July 22 vs. Toronto FC, a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium. The match will be available to watch on Apple TV, and on the radio via 98.5 The Sports Hub, Rumba 97.7 FM (Spanish), and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese).

GAME CAPSULE

New England Revolution 3 at Philadelphia Union 2

July 9, 2026 - Chester, Penn.

Scoring Summary:

NE - Wilson Harris (Peyton Miller) 3'

PHI - Milan Iloski (Cavan Sullivan) 28'

NE - Peyton Miller (Unassisted) 51'

PHI - Ezekiel Alladoh (Unassisted) 80'

NE - Keegan Hughes (Diego Fagundez) 108'

New England Revolution 1st Session Lineup: Donovan Parisian; Will Sands, Mamadou Fofana, Ethan Kohler, Matt Polster; Brooklyn Raines, Alhassan Yusuf; Peyton Miller, Carles Gil; Wilson Harris.

New England Revolution 2nd Session Lineup: Donovan Parisian; Will Sands, Mamadou Fofana, Ethan Kohler, Matt Polster (Brayan Ceballos 60'); Brooklyn Raines, Alhassan Yusuf; Peyton Miller (Diego Fagundez 63'), Carles Gil ©; Wilson Harris (Makai Wells 63').

New England Revolution 3rd Session Lineup: J.D. Gunn; Tanner Beason, Keegan Hughes, Brayan Ceballos, Josh Macedo (Joe Buck 96'); Eric Klein, Jackson Yueill; Cristiano Oliveira, Judah Siqueira, Makai Wells; Diego Fagundez.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 9, 2026

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