Revolution Draw Toronto FC, 0-0, in Return to MLS Action

Published on July 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution (8-5-2, 26 pts.) resumed the 2026 MLS regular season with a 0-0 draw against Toronto FC (3-6-7, 16 pts.) on Wednesday night at Gillette Stadium, the first leg of a two-match homestand.

In their first action since the World Cup break, the Revolution controlled the tempo and held the edge in shots on target, 3-1, in a tightly contested match in Foxborough. Winger Griffin Yow led the attacking effort with two shots on frame, while midfielder Carles Gil paced the team with four attempts and three chances created. In net, goalkeeper Matt Turner secured his fourth shutout of the season, finishing the night with one save.

The Revolution enjoyed the majority of possession in the opening stanza and generated the first promising look of the contest in the 17th minute through Yow. After New England worked its way into the center of the field just outside the 18-yard box, striker Dor Turgeman slipped a clever outside-of-the-right-foot layoff into Yow's path. Yow, making his ninth start of the season, fired a shot on frame, but Toronto goalkeeper Luka Gavran handled it cleanly.

The visiting side responded with their own scoring chance in the 31st minute, but defender Will Sands made a timely block to stimy the Toronto threat. Turner, returning to action after representing the United States Men's National Team in his second FIFA World Cup, calmly smothered another Toronto attempt a minute later.

New England closed out the first half with a flurry of dangerous opportunities that nearly gave the home side the lead heading into the locker room. With under two minutes remaining, Gil unleashed a curling strike that looked destined for the upper-right corner before ricocheting off the crossbar. Turgeman pounced on the rebound and connected with the captain again, whose follow-up effort toward the right post was denied by Gavran's diving save. Off a set-piece in the final moments of the half, Miller poked a loose ball toward goal, but the attempt drifted just wide right, sending New England into the halftime level, 0-0.

Coming out of the break, Toronto registered a pair of looks on goal in the first five minutes of the second half, with the most dangerous coming from Jules-Anthony Vilsaint, whose shot glanced off the post. The visitors struck the outside of the woodwork in the 60th minute, the Reds' last dangerous chance of the contest.

In search of a breakthrough, Head Coach Marko Mitrović deployed attacking substitutes Wilson Harris and Marcos Zambrano. Harris, entering the match as a 73rd-minute substitute, made his New England debut, while Zambrano logged his third appearance of the season. Zambrano was also one of five active U.S. youth internationals to feature in tonight's contest, alongside Yow, Miller, defender Ethan Kohler, and midfielder Brooklyn Raines.

The Revolution close a two-game homestand on Saturday, July 25, hosting Atlanta United FC at Gillette Stadium. The 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff, which will be followed by a postgame fireworks display, is available to watch on Apple TV in English and Spanish. Tune into the club's local radio calls via 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), 97.7 FM Rumba (Spanish), and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese).

MATCH NOTES

New England's 22 points at home this season are second most in MLS.

The Revolution have conceded just five goals in the second half this season, second-fewest leaguewide.

GK Matt Turner collected his and the team's fourth clean sheet of the season, making one save.

M Carles Gil led the attack with four shots and three chances created.

F Wilson Harris made his Revolution debut off the bench in the second half, marking his first MLS appearance since September 2021.

F Marcos Zambrano earned his third career MLS appearance off the bench, logging a season-high 30 minutes.

M Alhassan Yusuf made his 50th career MLS start in Wednesday's contest.

F Marcos Zambrano earned his third career MLS appearance off the bench, logging a season-high 30 minutes.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution Match #15

New England Revolution 0 vs. Toronto FC 0

July 22, 2026 - Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

Referee: Sergii Demianchuk

Assistant Referee: Logan Brown

Assistant Referee: Ben Rigel

Fourth Official: Jeremy Scheer

Video Assistant Referee: Jose Carlos Rivero

Assistant Video Assistant Referee: T.J. Zablocki

Weather: 71 degrees and mostly cloudy

Attendance: 17,249

Scoring Summary:

None

Misconduct Summary:

NE - Matt Polster (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 56'

NE - Brooklyn Raines (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 90'+3

New England Revolution: Matt Turner; Will Sands, Mamadou Fofana, Ethan Kohler (Brayan Ceballos 86'), Matt Polster (Luca Langoni 73'); Brooklyn Raines, Alhassan Yusuf (Jackson Yueill 86'); Griffin Yow (Marcos Zambrano 60'), Carles Gil ©, Peyton Miller; Dor Turgeman (Wilson Harris 73').

Substitutes Not Used: Donovan Parisian; Cody Baker, Tanner Beason, Diego Fagundez.

Toronto FC: Luka Gavran; Richard Chukwu (Zane Monlouis 71'), Walker Zimmerman, Jackson Gilman, Richie Laryea; Daniel Salloi, Alonso Coello, Jonathan Osorio ©, Jules-Anthony Vilsaint (Theo Corbeanu 64'); Emilio Aristizabal (Josh Sargent 45'), Deandre Kerr (Malik Henry 64').

Substitutes Not Used: Adisa De Rosario, William Yarbrough;, Raheem Edwards, Derrick Etienne Jr., Kobe Franklin.







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