FC Cincinnati to Face English Club Burnley FC in Friday International Friendly

Published on July 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati will host Burnley FC at TQL Stadium for an international friendly this Friday, July 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The matchup will get Cincinnati ready to return to the MLS Regular Season after the pause for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Friday marks first matchup against an English team for the Orange and Blue since 2016, when they played Crystal Palace FC.

Friday's match marks the first of two international friendlies for FC Cincinnati before the 2026 season officially resumes July 22 against Vancouver Whitecaps FC at TQL Stadium. The Orange and Blue will also face Honduran club CD Olimpia in a closed-door friendly next Wednesday.

Tickets for Friday's match are still available at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling 513-977-KICK.

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FC CINCINNATI NOTES

The matchup - Friday's match will be the first meeting between Cincinnati and Burnley. The last time Cincinnati hosted an English team was July 16, 2016, when - in the club's first USL season - the Orange and Blue welcomed Crystal Palace FC to Nippert Stadium and broke an attendance record for the highest attended soccer match in the state of Ohio in front of 35,061 fans.

Went into the break on a high - FC Cincinnati's official last time out was a dominant 6-2 home victory on May 23 against Orlando City SC. The Orange and Blue matched a club record for goals in an MLS match as Evander's five-goal contribution performance (2 G, 3 A) set a new all-time club record.

A busy summer awaits - Once the 2026 season resumes, it will be full steam ahead for the Orange and Blue. FC Cincinnati will play two competitive matches in July with the resumption of the MLS Regular Season on July 22 against Vancouver Whitecaps FC and the first leg of the Hell is Real derby on July 25 at the Columbus Crew. Then an eight-match month begins August 1 against San Jose Earthquakes and will include six total games at TQL Stadium, including three against Liga MX opponents in Leagues Cup 2026 Phase One play starting August 4 against CF Pachuca.

S COUTING BURNLEY FC

2025-26 Premier League Record: 4W-24L-10D (22 points)

Head Coach: Mike Jackson (Interim since April 30)

Burnley FC, located in Burnley, England - north of Manchester in North West England, was founded in 1882. Burnley was one of the first professional clubs in England and one of the original 12 members of the English Football League, the world's first league competition. The Clarets are one of five clubs to have won all four professional divisions in England and have twice won the country's first division title. Burnley competed in the English Premier League in the 2025-26 season.

In May 2023, former three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt and his wife, Kealia, who made over 140 professional appearances in the NWSL and three caps with the U.S. Women's National Team, became minority investors in Burnley FC. Popular YouTube content creators Dude Perfect are also minority investors.

Zian Flemming led Burnley in 2025-26 with 11 goals in Premier League play and remains with the side for this upcoming season. Kyle Walker notably remains with the squad, the 36-year-old veteran and former Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City star earned 96 caps for the England National Team between 2011 and 2025.

The Clarets have a five-game preseason schedule including Friday night in Cincinnati. They will take on two more MLS sides in Columbus Crew (July 12) and Real Salt Lake (July 15) before taking on Ajax in Amsterdam (July 26) and hosting Spanish club RCD Espanyol (July 29). They begin cup competition on August 7 in the EFL Cup against Notts County before officially beginning the 2026-27 EFL Championship season on August 16 against West Ham United.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 9, 2026

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