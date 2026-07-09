San Diego FC Acquires Midfielder Gabriel Pirani
Published on July 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today that the Club has acquired midfielder Gabriel Pirani guaranteed through 2026 with options through 2027 from D.C. United in exchange for $350,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) in 2026 and up to an additional $650,000 in GAM if certain performance-based incentives are met. Pirani will occupy a U-22 Roster Slot and DC United retain a future sell-on percentage if certain conditions are met.
"Gabriel is a player we've followed closely and believe is a great fit for our group," said San Diego FC Sporting Director, Tyler Heaps. "His creativity, technical ability, and attacking qualities will strengthen our competition within the squad as we prepare for a busy second half of the season. We're excited to welcome him and his family to San Diego FC."
Pirani, 24, joins SDFC after spending the past three and a half seasons with D.C. United, where he made 78 MLS regular-season appearances (51 starts), recording 14 goals and seven assists. He initially joined D.C. United on a six-month loan from Brazilian side Santos FC in July 2023 before completing a permanent transfer ahead of the 2024 MLS season.
A native of Penápolis, São Paulo, Brazil, Pirani began his career developing at the academy of Santos FC. He made his senior debut in Brazil's Campeonato Brasileiro Série A against Bahia on Feb. 25, 2021. During his time with Santos, he made 75 appearances (47 starts) and registered five goals and five assists across all competitions.
In July 2022, Pirani joined Cuiabá on a six-month loan, where he made 10 appearances and scored one goal. In February 2023, he was loaned to Fluminense, making 24 appearances and scoring two goals across all competitions. He also made five appearances during Fluminense's historic 2023 Copa Libertadores-winning campaign, helping the club capture its first-ever continental title before joining D.C. United on loan later that year.
Internationally, Pirani has represented Brazil at the U-23 level, making 12 appearances across all competitions, including five appearances at the 2023 Pan American Games.
Transaction: SDFC acquires Gabriel Pirani guaranteed through 2026 with options through 2027 from D.C. United in exchange for $350,000 in GAM in 2026 and up to an additional $650,000 in GAM if certain performance-based incentives are met. Pirani will occupy a U22 Roster Slot and D.C. United to retain a future sell-on percentage if certain conditions are met.
Name: Gabriel Pirani
Position: Midfielder
Height: 5'7"
Weight: 157 lbs.
Born: 4/12/2002
Age: 24
Birthplace: Penápolis, Sao Paulo, Brazil
Pronunciation: gah-bree-EL pree-AH-nee
For the latest news and Club updates, please visit SanDiegoFC.com, follow @SanDiegoFC on social media across all platforms, and use the hashtag #SanDiegoFC #FlowWithUs.
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