Minnesota United Transfers Matúš Kmeť to FC Baník Ostrava

Published on July 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Minnesota United announced today that the club has transferred defender Matúš Kmeť to FC Baník Ostrava of the Czech First League for an undisclosed fee. MNUFC additionally retains a future sell-on percentage if Kmeť is transferred from Baník Ostrava.

"We feel like this opportunity for Matúš to go to Baník Ostrava and the Czech topflight is the right one at the right time," said MNUFC Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad. "We wish Matúš the best of luck in the future parts of his career."

The defender joined Minnesota United in the summer of 2024, and saw limited time on the pitch with MNUFC2, the club's MLS NEXT Pro team. He then spent two loan spells out in Europe from 2025-26, first with Górnik Zabrze of Poland's topflight in 2025 before joining FK DAC 1904 Dunajská Streda in Slovakia through June of 2026.

Transaction: Minnesota United transfers defender Matúš Kmeť to FC Baník Ostrava and retains a future sell-on percentage if he is transferred from Baník Ostrava.







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