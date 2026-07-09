St. Louis City SC Is Back with a Red-Hot Rivalry

Published on July 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







Major League Soccer is back, and St. Louis CITY SC is bringing the heat for its first match at Energizer Park since the FIFA World Cup break. For Red Hot Rivalry Night on Thursday, July 16 at 7:30 p.m. against rival Sporting Kansas City, CITY SC is teaming up with iconic STLMade snack company Old Vienna of St. Louis to debut a limited-edition collaboration: CITY Red Hot Riplets, featuring the signature taste of Old Vienna's popular chips fans know and love, but with CITY SC-inspired packaging.

This collab also extends beyond the chips, giving fans more ways to celebrate the return of CITY SC on Red Hot Rivalry Night, including an exclusive CITY x Old Vienna of St. Louis merchandise drop and CITY Red Hot Riplets matchday menu items from CITY Flavor food partners. Leading up to the match, fans can find the limited batch of chips at select St. Louis delis and enter for a chance to win a year's supply of CITY Red Hot Riplets.

CITY SC vs. Sporting Kansas City is one of four MLS rivalry matches happening on July 16, all being played before the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday, July 19. Tickets to Red Hot Rivalry Night are available at www.stlcitysc.com.

"The World Cup has brought a new energy and excitement to the sport of soccer, and now that the tournament is reaching its conclusion, we are happy to take it from here," said Matt Sebek, Chief Experience Officer, St. Louis CITY SC. "What better way to welcome new and returning fans to Energizer Park than with our rivalry matchup against Sporting Kansas City, where we always go full throttle in turning up the heat as it is one of our most anticipated matches of the season. Red Hot Riplets are a St. Louis cult favorite, recognized for their signature kick and the bag's unmistakable design. Partnering with the legendary Old Vienna of St. Louis was a no-brainer in upping the ante on this rivalry and going all in on St. Louis and our city's beloved riplets."

CITY x Old Vienna of St. Louis Limited-Edition Merch Drop

On July 16, CITY SC will unveil the official CITY Red Hot Riplets x Old Vienna collection, reflecting the chips' bold flavor and St. Louis hometown pride. The limited-edition merchandise includes an athletic top created in collaboration with designer Fokohaela, scarf, tees, crew sweatshirt and cap, all of which will be available on matchday exclusively at the CITY Red Hot Riplets pop-up at the CITY Block Party on Lou Fusz Plaza as well as CITY Goods inside Energizer Park. As a bonus, every retail purchase will come with a bag of CITY Red Hot Riplets, while supplies last.

Matchday Menu Items Featuring CITY Red Hot Riplets

For one night only, Red Hot Rivalry Night at Energizer Park will feature exclusive menu items from select CITY Flavor food partners, each putting their own spin on a signature dish by incorporating CITY Red Hot Riplets. All items are available via Mobile Order Ahead in the CITY app.

BEAST Craft BBQ: St. Louis Style CITY Red Hot Ribs

Chicken Scratch: CITY Red Hot Chicken Wings

Farmtruk: Brisket Mac & Cheese topped with CITY Red Hot Riplets

Pastaria: CITY Red Hot Chicken Caesar Wrap

Steve's Hot Dogs: CITY Red Hot Riplets Dog

Taco Buddha: CITY Red Hot Riplets Del Rio Nachos

St. Louis Deli Drops

Fans can get their hands on CITY Red Hot Riplets at delis across St. Louis as CITY SC is teaming up with select delis on a special offer: Beginning Monday, July 13, fans who make an in-store purchase at a participating deli will receive a free bag of CITY Red Hot Riplets, while supplies last.

The participating delis include:

Blues City Deli: 2438 McNair Ave., St. Louis, MO 63104

Carl's Deli: 6401 Clayton Rd., St. Louis, MO 63117

Gioia's Deli Creve Coeur: 623 N. New Ballas Rd., Creve Coeur, MO 63141

Gioia's Deli Maryland Heights: 11855 Adie Rd., Maryland Heights, MO 63043

Gioia's Deli O'Fallon, MO: 9955 Winghaven Blv d., O'Fallon, MO 63368

Gioia's Deli on The Hill: 1934 Macklind Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110

Gioia's Deli Valley Park: 922 Meramec Station Rd., Valley Park, MO 63088

The Gramophone: 4243 Manchester Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110

Hanneke's Westwood Deli: 190 N Sappington Rd., St. Louis, MO 63122

LeGrand's Market & Catering: 4414 Donovan Ave., St. Louis, MO 63109

Mound City Sandwich Shop: 2906 Market St., St. Louis, MO 63103

Ozzy's Market: 1933 Washington Ave., St. Louis, MO 63103

Pastaria Deli & Wine: 7734 Forsyth Blvd., Suite 2, St. Louis, MO 63105

Steve's Hot Dogs: 3145 S Grand Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63118

Union Loafers: 1629 Tower Grove Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110

Red Hot Rivalry Sweeps

CITY SC is giving five lucky fans a one-year supply of CITY Red Hot Riplets for free! Learn more about the Red Hot Rivalry Sweeps and enter for a chance to win at www.stlcitysc.com/RedHot.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 9, 2026

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