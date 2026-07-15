St. Louis CITY SC Signs CITY2 Forward Palmer Ault to MLS Contract

Published on July 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







St. Louis CITY SC has signed 22-year-old forward Palmer Ault to a first-team contract through the 2027 MLS Sprint Season, with club options for the 2027-28 and 2028-29 seasons.

"Palmer has continued to grow throughout the season and has earned this opportunity with his performances with CITY2 and the way he has carried himself on and off the field," said St. Louis CITY SC Sporting Director Corey Wray. "He is a talented young player with a lot of potential, and we are excited to add him to our first-team environment. Palmer gives us additional depth while we continue to work on strengthening the squad this transfer window."

Ault had an outstanding first half of the season with CITY2, scoring a team-leading eight goals and earning five assists. He recorded his first professional brace earlier this year against Ventura County FC in CITY2's 3-2 win. Ault spent time with the first team in both preseason camps earlier this year and has been a regular participant in first team training throughout the season.

The Indiana native was selected by the Colorado Rapids in the second round (36th overall) in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft before returning to Indiana University for his senior season. Prior to joining the Hoosiers, Ault spent three years at Butler University, where he scored 37 goals and recorded 22 assists. Ault enjoyed his best collegiate season in 2025, recording 16 goals and 10 assists to earn Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year. He was also unanimously named to the All-Big Ten First Team.

TRANSACTION: St. Louis CITY SC has signed 22-year-old forward Palmer Ault to a first-team contract through the 2027 MLS Sprint Season, with club options for the 2027-28 and 2028-29 seasons.

PLAYER INFORMATION

Name: Palmer Ault

DOB: 04/19/2004

Position: Forward

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 160 lbs

Hometown: Noblesville, Indiana

Previous Club: St Louis CITY2







Major League Soccer Stories from July 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.