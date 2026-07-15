St. Louis CITY SC Transfers Australian Defender Jake Girdwood-Reich to Scottish Premiership Side Motherwell FC

Published on July 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







St. Louis CITY SC has completed the permanent transfer of defender Jake Girdwood-Reich to Scottish Premiership club Motherwell FC for an undisclosed fee. The move opens a U-22 Initiative roster slot for St. Louis.

"Everyone on the staff has been complimentary of Jake's effort and how he conducted himself throughout his time in St. Louis and during this process," said St. Louis CITY Sporting Director Corey Wray. "We believe in Jake's potential, appreciate his contributions to the club and wish him all the best as he takes the next step in his development with Motherwell FC."

"This move will give us additional roster flexibility, which is key as we continue to plan and execute a path to strengthening our squad," continued Wray.

Girdwood-Reich made 23 appearances across all competitions for CITY SC, plus two appearances with the club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate St Louis CITY2. Just a few months ago while on loan at Auckland FC, he helped the team win its first ever 2026 A-League Men Championship. Prior to coming to St. Louis, Girdwood-Reich had 45 appearances for Sydney FC, helping the club lift the 2023 Australia Cup while being named to the 2023 PFA A-League Team of the Season.

TRANSACTION: St. Louis CITY SC has completed the permanent transfer of defender Jake Girdwood-Reich to Scottish Premiership club Motherwell FC for an undisclosed fee. The move opens a U-22 Initiative roster slot for St. Louis.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 15, 2026

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