LA Galaxy Sign Free Agent Forward Robert Taylor

Published on July 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy announced today that the club has signed free agent forward Robert Taylor through the end of the 2026 season, with an option to extend until December 31, 2027.

"We are excited to welcome Robert to the Galaxy family," said Will Kuntz, General Manager, LA Galaxy. "He brings versatility and a wealth of experience in MLS and will be a great addition to our locker room."

Taylor, 31, joins the LA Galaxy after spending parts of the 2025 and 2026 seasons with Austin FC, where he recorded one goal and one assist in 24 appearances across all competitions. He joined Austin midway through the 2025 campaign following a trade from Inter Miami. During his three-plus seasons with Miami from 2022-25, Taylor made 116 appearances across all competitions, tallying 18 goals and 18 assists while helping the club win the 2023 Leagues Cup and the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield. Across his MLS career, Taylor has made 110 regular-season appearances, recording 14 goals and 12 assists.

Before moving to MLS, Taylor had successful spells in Finland, Sweden, and Norway. His most productive stretch came with Norwegian side SK Brann, where he registered 14 goals and 16 assists in 60 appearances during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Internationally, Taylor has earned 34 caps for Finland, recording two goals and three assists. He represented his country at UEFA EURO 2020 and has been a regular contributor for the Finnish National Team throughout his career.

The LA Galaxy next take on LAFC in the latest edition of El Tráfico at Dignity Health Sports Park on Friday, July 17. Tickets are available at lagalaxy.com/tickets.

Transaction: LA Galaxy sign free agent forward Robert Taylor through the end of the 2026 season, with an option to extend until December 31, 2027.

Position: Forward

Height: 6'0"

Date of Birth: October 21, 1994

Age: 31

Birthplace: Kuopio, Finland

Last club: Austin FC

Roster Designation: Senior







Major League Soccer Stories from July 15, 2026

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