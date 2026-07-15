New York City FC Midfielder Aiden O'Neill and Defender Kai Trewin Undergo Surgery
Published on July 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
NEW YORK - Today the Club will announce medical updates for Midfielder Aiden O'Neill and Defender Kai Trewin.
O'Neill and Trewin underwent successful surgeries of the left ankle and right ankle, respectively this past Monday. Both will begin rehab immediately.
This season O'Neill has made 11 appearances for the 'Boys in Blue' providing three assists in MLS.
Trewin has made 18 appearances across all competitions providing two assists and scoring his first goal for New York City in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.
The Australians both represented their nation at the FIFA World Cup 2026, helping the Socceroos advance to the Round of 32 in the tournament. O'Neill won Player of the Match for his performance against Paraguay along the way.
Everyone at the Club wishes Aiden and Kai all the best in their recovery.
Major League Soccer Stories from July 15, 2026
- SKC Resumes Season Thursday at Rivals St. Louis - Sporting Kansas City
- World Cup Standouts Headline LIGA MX Roster for 2026 MLS All-Star Game Presented by Chime - MLS
- New York City FC Midfielder Aiden O'Neill and Defender Kai Trewin Undergo Surgery - New York City FC
- San Diego FC Promotes Bill Miles to President & Chief Operating Officer - San Diego FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Transfers Australian Defender Jake Girdwood-Reich to Scottish Premiership Side Motherwell FC - St. Louis City SC
- 11th Edition of Campeón de Campeones Draws Sellout Crowd for Saturday July 25 - LA Galaxy
- CF Montréal Returns to MLS Action against Rival Toronto FC this Thursday - Club de Foot Montreal
- LA Galaxy Sign Free Agent Forward Robert Taylor - LA Galaxy
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs CITY2 Forward Palmer Ault to MLS Contract - St. Louis City SC
- Etihad Park Announces New Etihad Park+ Membership Program - New York City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New York City FC Stories
- New York City FC Midfielder Aiden O'Neill and Defender Kai Trewin Undergo Surgery
- Etihad Park Announces New Etihad Park+ Membership Program
- New York City FC Goalkeeper Matt Freese Named to the 2026 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge
- City in the Community and NYU SPS Collaborate on Youth Innovation and Sport Day
- New York City FC Goalkeeper Matt Freese Named to the 2026 MLS All-Star Game