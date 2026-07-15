New York City FC Midfielder Aiden O'Neill and Defender Kai Trewin Undergo Surgery

Published on July 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







NEW YORK - Today the Club will announce medical updates for Midfielder Aiden O'Neill and Defender Kai Trewin.

O'Neill and Trewin underwent successful surgeries of the left ankle and right ankle, respectively this past Monday. Both will begin rehab immediately.

This season O'Neill has made 11 appearances for the 'Boys in Blue' providing three assists in MLS.

Trewin has made 18 appearances across all competitions providing two assists and scoring his first goal for New York City in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

The Australians both represented their nation at the FIFA World Cup 2026, helping the Socceroos advance to the Round of 32 in the tournament. O'Neill won Player of the Match for his performance against Paraguay along the way.

Everyone at the Club wishes Aiden and Kai all the best in their recovery.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 15, 2026

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