LA Galaxy Weekly

Published on July 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy return to a busy stretch of MLS play this week, with two matches on the schedule. First, the Galaxy will host St. Louis CITY SC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday, July 22 at 7:30 p.m. PT on Apple TV. LA will then head north for the California Clásico, taking on the San Jose Earthquakes at Stanford Stadium on Saturday, July 25, at 7:30 p.m. PT on Apple TV (Walmart Saturday Showdown). The two matches mark the second and third contests in a nine-day span for the Galaxy as they continue the second half of the MLS regular season.

LA Galaxy vs St. Louis CITY SC - Wednesday, July 22

On Wednesday, July 22 at 7:30 p.m. PT, the LA Galaxy host Western Conference adversaries St. Louis CITY SC at Dignity Health Sports Park. The match, presented by Della, marks the seventh all-time meeting between the clubs. The Galaxy will look to defeat St. Louis for the first time, entering the match with an 0-2-4 all-time record in the series. Since St. Louis joined MLS as an expansion club in 2023, the teams have met six times, with the first three matches ending in draws and producing a combined 12 goals (6-6 aggregate). St. Louis then earned a 2-1 home victory in 2024 and a 3-0 home win in 2025. In the most recent matchup between the clubs, a 3-3 draw on June 14, 2025, current LA Galaxy forward João Klauss, then playing for St. Louis, scored the first MLS hat trick of his career against the Galaxy.

LA Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes - Saturday, July 25

The LA Galaxy will travel north on Saturday, July 25 to face longtime rivals the San Jose Earthquakes in the 105th edition of the California Clásico at Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto, California, at 7:30 p.m. PT. The rivalry dates back to the first meeting between the clubs on April 6, 1996, when the Galaxy earned a 2-1 victory over the San Jose Clash. Entering the match, LA holds a 50-34-20 record in the 104 all-time meetings across all competitions and has outscored San Jose 180-154. In the clubs' two meetings during the 2025 season, San Jose claimed a 1-0 victory on May 29 before Marco Reus scored a second-half equalizer in a 1-1 draw on June 29. The California Clasico remains one of Major League Soccer's most-played rivalries, ranking just behind the D.C. United-New York Red Bulls series. Several notable players have represented both clubs, including Landon Donovan, Todd Dunivant and current Galaxy goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski, who began his MLS career as a San Jose Homegrown Player before joining LA ahead of the 2025 season.

Campeón de Campeones - Saturday, July 25

The Campeón de Campeones will return to Los Angeles for its 11th edition, taking place on Saturday, July 25, at 5:30 p.m. PT and will air live on Univision, TUDN, TUDN Radio, and the TUDN app. The 2025 Liga MX Apertura champions Toluca will face 2026 Liga MX Clausura winners Cruz Azul to determine the Liga MX champion for the 2025-2026 season. For the 10th consecutive year, the event will be held at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, home of the six-time MLS Cup champion LA Galaxy.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 20, 2026

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