Leagues Cup Announces Broadcast Lineup for 2026 Tournament

Published on July 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release







NEW YORK AND MEXICO CITY - Leagues Cup today announced the complete broadcast lineup for the 2026 tournament, ensuring fans around the world can watch every match of the Concacaf-sanctioned competition dedicated exclusively to the rivalry between MLS and LIGA MX. The tournament will be played from August 4 through September 6. Every one of the tournament's 62 matches will stream globally on Apple TV, with select matches also available on linear television throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Click HERE to view the complete Leagues Cup 2026 broadcast schedule, including kickoff times and television listings.

Where to Watch

Apple TV remains the exclusive global home of every Leagues Cup match, available in more than 100 countries and regions across Apple devices and all major viewing platforms, including Android devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, gaming consoles and the web at tv.apple.com.

Matches will be available with commentary in English, Spanish and French, where available, alongside dedicated programming, including Leagues Cup Countdown, Leagues Cup Wrap-Up, Leagues Cup La Previa, and Leagues Cup El Resumen.

Linear Television Coverage Across North America

In the U.S., TelevisaUnivision and FOX Sports will provide linear coverage throughout Leagues Cup 2026. TelevisaUnivision will air 16 matches-including 11 during Phase One and five during the Knockout Stage, including the Final-across its broadcast networks. FOX Sports will televise 14 matches on FS1, including 12 during Phase One and two during the Knockout Stage.

In Canada, TSN will carry 14 matches, with RDS also presenting seven matches in French.

New for 2026, Imagen Televisión joins Leagues Cup's broadcast lineup in Mexico, carrying 12 Phase One matches, while TelevisaUnivision networks will broadcast three Phase One matches.

Can't-Miss Matchups

Phase One features 54 exclusive MLS vs. LIGA MX matchups, with the top four clubs from each league advancing to the Quarterfinals. Leagues Cup 2026 opens with nine consecutive days of exclusive MLS vs. LIGA MX competition, featuring several of the tournament's marquee matchups:

Toluca vs Seattle Sounders FC: The defending Leagues Cup champions, Seattle Sounders FC, open their title defense against the reigning Concacaf Champions Cup winners in the first Leagues Cup match ever played in Mexico. Watch: Aug. 5 | 10:00 p.m. ET | Apple TV, FOX Sports, TelevisaUnivision, TSN, Imagen

LAFC vs. Chivas de Guadalajara: Two of North America's most recognizable clubs renew one of the tournament's marquee cross-border matchups. Watch: Aug. 5 | 10:30 ET | Apple TV

Club América vs. San Diego FC: Mexico's most decorated club faces MLS's newest expansion side in one of the tournament's most anticipated first-time meetings. Watch: Aug 6 | 10:00PM ET | Apple TV, TelevisaUnivision, Imagen

Inter Miami CF vs. CF Monterrey: Two continental powerhouses meet in one of the marquee fixtures of Phase One. Watch: Aug. 8 | 8:00PM | Apple TV

Cruz Azul vs. New York City FC: The newly crowned Liga MX Clausura 2026 champions take on one of MLS's founding clubs as Phase One enters a pivotal weekend. Watch: Aug. 9 | 7:30PM | Apple TV, TelevisaUnivision, Fox, Bell, Imagen

Tigres UANL vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC: The 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup runner-up hosts the current leaders in MLS's Western Conference in a pivotal late Phase One matchup. Watch: Aug. 11 | 10:00pm ET | Apple TV, Imagen Knockout Stage Coverage

Apple TV will broadcast every Knockout Stage match, beginning with the Quarterfinals on August 25-27, followed by the Semifinals on September 1-2, and concluding with the Third-Place Match and Leagues Cup Final on Sunday, September 6.

Complementing Apple TV's coverage, FOX Sports, TelevisaUnivision, and TSN will televise two Quarterfinal matches. TelevisaUnivision will also air one Semifinal, the Third-Place Match, and the Leagues Cup Final.

Ticket Information

Tickets for all matches, are now available on LeaguesCup.com and via the hosting MLS Club, if applicable. MLS club season ticket holders should contact their club representative for more information or visit LeaguesCup.com and follow @LeaguesCup on social.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.