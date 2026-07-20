Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update

Published on July 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO FIRE FC PAYS FIRST VISIT TO NU STADIUM TO FACE INTER MIAMI CF BEFORE TAKING ON NYCFC AT YANKEE STADIUM

After enduring a homecoming match postponement, Chicago Fire FC will finally return from a lengthy World Cup break, taking to the road to face Inter Miami CF on Wednesday, July 22 and New York City FC on Saturday, July 25.

Chicago closed out the first half of the regular season with a primetime match against Toronto FC on May 23 at Soldier Field. Although Toronto tied the match following Robin Lod's opening tally, defender Andrew Gutman sent the Fire into the break on a three-game winning streak with a header off a Philip Zinckernagel cross. The fans were treated to a victory ahead of a tournament that featured three Men in Red - goalkeeper Chris Brady (United States) and defenders Mbekezeli Mbokazi (South Africa) and Joel Waterman (Canada).

The Men in Red's first opponent of the second half will be the defending MLS Cup champions, Inter Miami CF, who are second in the Eastern Conference 15 games into the season. Since a season-opening loss to LAFC at the iconic Rose Bowl, the Herons have only fallen one other time in regular season play. Their last match before the break was one to remember: a 6-4 victory against the Philadelphia Union that saw Miami come back twice from two goals down before finally finishing it out. It will be the first time Chicago plays at Miam's Nu Stadium, and the first time they meet in South Florida since a 5-3 victory in September 2025 that clinched a postseason berth for the first time since 2017.

Three days later, New York City FC will welcome the Fire for possibly the last time at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. Before opening their second half of the season against Columbus Crew on July 22, NYCFC closed out their first with a three-game winless streak. The last match was a tough 2-1 loss against the current Supporters' Shield leaders, Nashville SC, at GEODIS Park in the Music City. A return to form will depend on repeating their 2025 performance against the Fire that saw them win in both New York and Chicago.

The Fire's first match against Inter Miami CF at Nu Stadium is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, July 22, to be transmitted locally on WLS 890 AM. Their visit to Yankee Stadium against NYCFC on Saturday, July 25 will kick off at 6:30 p.m. and be transmitted in English on wlsam.com. Both matches will be broadcast globally on Apple TV and transmitted in Spanish on TUDN Chicago 106.7-HD2 and Uforia by TREBEL.

Game Information

Chicago Fire FC (8-4-2, 26 points) at Inter Miami CF (9-2-4, 31 points)

Wednesday, July 22, 2026

Nu Stadium - Miami

All-Time MLS Regular Season Record vs. MIA: (5-3-2)

Last Game vs. MIA: April 13, 2026 (0-0 D) - Soldier Field - Chicago (Match Recap)

Last Game at MIA: Sept. 20, 2025 (5-3 W) - Chase Stadium - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. (Match Recap)

Chicago Fire FC (8-4-2, 26 points) at New York City FC (5-6-4, 19 points)

Saturday, July 25, 2026

Yankee Stadium - New York

All-Time MLS Regular Season Record vs. NYC: (3-13-8)

Last Game vs. NYC: Sept. 13, 2025 (1-3 L) - Soldier Field - Chicago (Match Recap)

Last Game at NYC: May 25, 2025 (1-3 L) - Yankee Stadium - New York (Match Recap)

MAtch Notes

Chicago will play at Nu Stadium for the first time in Club history on Wednesday night. The Fire have a 2-2-1 all-time record in regular season play in South Florida, reaching the record with a 5-3 win in Ft. Lauderdale that gave Chicago a postseason berth for the first time since 2017. Five different goalscorers tallied that night, including current players Dje D'Avilla and Jonathan Dean.

Six current Fire players have tallied at least once against Miami, led by Chris Mueller's three goals in 11 matches. Maren Haile-Selassie has also scored twice, while Andrew Gutman, Robin Lod, D'Avilla and Dean have done so once in the series. Luis Suarez leads all current players in the all-time series with four goals for Miami.

Philip Zinckernagel will look for this fourth straight match with a goal contribution on Wednesday in Miami. The Danish winger has recorded a goal or assist in eight of his last nine matches, holding a total of 42 goal contributions in his second year with Chicago Fire FC. That mark is five short of reaching a tie for top 10 in Club history; three more assists would see him tied with Maren Haile-Selassie for 10th place in total assists in Club history (25).







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