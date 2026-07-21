Real Salt Lake Sends FW Jesus Barea on Loan
Published on July 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Real Salt Lake News Release
HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake announces today that it's loaned FW Jesus Barea to USL One side Athletic Club Boise. The Claret-and-Cobalt 2025 MLS SuperDraft first round pick will spend the remainder of the 2026 season in The Gem State.
Barea has split time between Real Salt Lake and its MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Real Monarchs since his arrival in the Wasatch Front. In MLS Competition, Barea's donned the Claret-and-Cobalt in 15 matches including last season's Wild Card appearance in Portland. For Real Monarchs, Barea has scored 17 goals in 23 appearances dating back to the start of the 2025 season leading Mark Lowry's side to its first MLS NEXT Pro Playoff Appearance in Club history.
Joining the first year expansion side, Barea will reunite with now Head Coach and former RSL assistant coach Nate Miller who has led A.C. Boise to a 8-6-3 record thus far.
RSL returns to 2026 MLS reg. season action on Wed., July 22, at Los Angeles Football Club. RSL also travels to Portland on Sat., July 25 and St. Louis on Sat., August 1 in Major League Soccer action prior to a trio of Leagues Cup contests at home from August 4-11.
The fourth-year MLS vs. Liga MX tournament sees RSL host the legendary Tigres UANL on Tues., August 4 at America First Field, kicking off a run that also sees Atlante CF on Sat., August 8 and FC Juarez on Tues., August 11, prior to home MLS contests against Minnesota United on Sat., August 15 and FC Dallas on Wed., August 19. Those five home games in 16 days could be critical to RSL's 2026 campaigns on various fronts, with Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni's side boasting eight wins in nine home matches so far in 2026.
With Wednesday's dominant 4-1 victory over English visitors Burnley FC, RSL enters Leagues Cup 2026 with an all-time 18-10-7 (W-L-T) mark against international visitors on Utah soil.
Please visit www.RSL.com/tickets for more information on RSL's MLS and Leagues Cup slates.
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