RSL Academy Announces Structural Changes Ahead of 2026-27 Season

Published on July 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake Academy announces today the entirety of its staff ahead of the 2026-27 MLS NEXT season.

Leadership

- Jon Spencer - Academy Director

- Tony Beltran - Assistant Sporting Director

- Roxy Luna - Director of Education

- Almir Netto - Head of Academy Performance

Beltran remains at the helm, overseeing all of RSL Academy as part of his Real Salt Lake Assistant Sporting Director duties. Spencer, the Club's former Director of Scouting & Recruitment, returns to the Claret-and-Cobalt after a year away, rejoining now as RSL Academy Director, relieving Colton Atkin of his duties.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Jon Spencer back to Real Salt Lake," stated Beltran. "Jon's expertise, exceptional character, and unwaivering commitment to youth development make him the percect leader for this criticial phase of our pipeline. His vision and leadership will be vital as we continue to push our club culture of 'Winning Together Through Development.' With Jon, our academy is in exceptional hands"

Dr. Luna continues to oversee RSL Academy educational and community initiatives, following a successful 2025-26 Academic campaign that saw 18 RSL Academy graduates walk across the stage concluding their high school education.

Netto joins the Utah-based side from Orlando City SC Academy and Figueirense Futebol Clube prior to making the move to the states. A Brazil native, Netto earned his PhD in Human Movement Sciences from the Universidade do Estado de Santa Catarina in Florianopólis, Brazil.

Academy Coaching Staff

- Lewis Neal - U18 Head Coach

- Wes Charpie - U18 Assistant Coach

- Fito Ovalle - U16 Head Coach

- Nico Ovalle - U16 Assistant Coach & U15 RSL Juniors Head Coach

- Michael Flynn - Academy Goalkeeper Coach

U18 Head Coach Neal returns to the Wasatch Front for his first full season under helm. Under Neal last spring, the U18's advanced to the 2026 MLS NEXT Cup Quarterfinals. As a player, Neal dashed the hearts of many Claret-and-Cobalt fans in 2013, scoring the game-winning goal in the 45th minute, stealing the U.S. Open Cup from the home fans. Recently-retired centerback Charpie joins Neal's staff for this campaign, just a month removed from hanging up his playing boots. Charpie often donned the armband for Real Monarchs in recent seasons, appearing in 22 matches and scoring his second goal for the Utah-based side on his final professional touch last month.

The Ovalle brothers, Utah's very own former RSL Academy products, return to the U16s as full-time coaches after spending the second half of the 2025-26 year as co-Interim coaches. Eldest brother Fito will take the helm, while younger brother Nico will assist and split his time managing the U15 RSL Juniors.

Goalkeeping Coach Flynn will continue to oversee all Academy goalkeepers, as he has since his arrival to the Club ahead of the 2024-25 season.

RSL Juniors (Pre-Academy)

- Sean Forster - U14 RSL Juniors Head Coach

- Cam Jolley - U13 RSL Juniors Head Coach

- Karson Payton - U13 RSL Juniors Assistant Coach

RSL Juniors staff will oversee U15, U14, and U13 squads to develop and prepare individuals to compete at the highest level possible upon potentially arriving at RSL Academy.

Scouting Department

- Matthew Hayes - Head of Emerging Talent

- Morten Timm - Club Scout

Hayes returns to RSL Academy after a year at Orlando City SC. Prior to his departure from the Wasatch Front Hayes played a large role in laying out the foundation for the historic 2025 U16 team, which remains the only squad to capture both Generation adidas Cup and MLS NEXT Cup titles in the same season.

Support Staff

- Andrew Payne - Head Academy Athletic Trainer

- Bailey Porter - Assistant Academy Athletic Trainer

- Dylan Pritchard - Academy Performance Coach

- Jordan Walton - Academy Performance Coach

- Mateo Daniels - Academy Equipment Manager

Education Department

- Jacqueline Hurt - Tutoring and Academic Data Coordinator

- Lauren Genna - College Counselor

Administrative Department

- Chase Rusden - Director of Administration

- Loic Fauquembergue - Head Administrator

- Jerod Allen - Team Administrator Assistant

Dormitory Staff

- Cayson Sheffield - Dormitory Director

- Jacob Machuca - Assistant Dormitory Director

- Ayo Adesuyi - Resident Advisor

- AJ Otto - Resident Advisor

- Ryker Jensen - Resident Advisor

Real Salt Lake Academy is the official MLS NEXT affiliate of Major League Soccer's Real Salt Lake. Leading MLS in all-time homegrown signees (49), RSL welcomed Griffin Dillon, Van Parker, Diego Rocio and Antonio Riquelme to its 2026 class earlier this year.







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