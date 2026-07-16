New England Revolution Loan Forward Malcolm Fry to Lexington SC

Published on July 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution have loaned forward Malcolm Fry to USL Championship side Lexington SC for the remainder of the 2026 season, with an option to recall.

Fry, 21, signed as the 13th Homegrown Player in Revolution history ahead of the 2024 season. The Groton, Mass. native owns six MLS appearances with New England since suiting up for his first team debut on July 13, 2024, including four games off the bench this season. After graduating from the Revolution Academy in 2022, Fry has made 80 appearances including 57 starts, for Revolution II, tallying 13 goals and 10 assists in over 4,500 MLS NEXT Pro minutes.

The Revolution will resume MLS play with a two-game homestand next week, starting on Wednesday, July 22 vs. Toronto FC, a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium. Watch the midweek match on Apple TV or listen live via the club's local radio broadcasts on 98.5 The Sports Hub, Rumba 97.7 FM (Spanish), and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese).

TRANSACTION: New England Revolution loan forward Malcolm Fry to Lexington SC of the USL Championship for the remainder of the 2026 season, with an option to recall.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 16, 2026

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