San Jose Earthquakes Sign Defenders Benji Kikanović, Jamar Ricketts and Reid Roberts to New Contracts

Published on July 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today that they have signed defenders Benji Kikanović, Jamar Ricketts and Reid Roberts to new contracts through the 2028-29 Major League Soccer season, each with club options for 2029-30.

The trio have played a key role in the Earthquakes' vastly improved defense this season. After starting the campaign with five clean sheets in the first six matches, San Jose has conceded just 15 goals at the midseason break, compared with 63 in 2025. With 2026 MLS All-Star center back Daniel Munie signed last season to a new deal through 2028, U.S. international left back DeJuan Jones signed through 2027, and newly added Scotland World Cup goalkeeper Angus Gunn on contract through 2030, the Black and Blue's defensive foundation will remain intact for the immediate future.

Kikanović, 26, has emerged at right back this season, starting all 12 games he has appeared in league play. A converted forward, he has made the positional adjustment with aplomb, winning 43 aerial duels in 2026 at a 74.4% clip with 16 clearances, good for second on the team behind only Munie. Born in San Jose and a Sacramento-area native, Kikanović has amassed 14 goals and four assists since first signing with the Black and Blue in 2021 following two seasons at Sacramento State University and one with the Quakes' then-USL Championship affiliate Reno 1868 FC.

"Benji has been a member of the Earthquakes for six years and has dealt with injuries and positional changes," said Earthquakes Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena. "He has now established himself as our starting right back and continues to demonstrate that he has outstanding potential in this position. Benji was in the final year of his deal and we feel strongly that he was deserving of a new contract, so we are pleased that he will remain a Quake."

"It feels good to re-sign with the Quakes knowing that San Jose will continue to be my home for the next few seasons," said Kikanović. "It's great to come in every day with a group of teammates and a coaching staff working together to build a winning culture. I'm going to continue to keep giving my all and compete for this city, the community and the fans."

Ricketts, 24, has also displayed his versatility, making five starts at left back and an additional six up front on the left wing in 2026 among his 13 total league appearances. Known for his blinding pace, the Montclair, New Jersey, native is currently ninth among all MLS players in top speed (22.34 miles per hour) while third on the team in total sprints (176). On the offensive end, Ricketts has recorded three assists this season, with career totals of one goal and six assists since being drafted in the first round of the 2024 MLS SuperDraft (No. 13 overall) out of Cal State Northridge.

"Jamar is in his third year in MLS and with the Earthquakes," said Arena. "He has played a few positions and is now positioned as a left back. His athletic qualities are outstanding, and he continues to improve and contribute to our team. We congratulate Jamar on his new contract."

"I'm excited to commit to the Quakes for the next few years," said Ricketts. "It's been a pleasure so far to be a part of this community, go to work with this group of teammates and play for these fans. I love the culture that we've been building here in San Jose. I want to thank the coaching staff for believing in me and am looking forward to being an Earthquake for years to come."

Roberts, 22, has paired with Munie in 2026 to become one of the premier center back duos in the league. Currently leading the team in total distance covered (96.02 miles), he has also excelled with an 88.7% passing accuracy percentage in open play. Roberts, a native of Fort Collins, Colorado, was originally drafted by San Jose in last year's MLS SuperDraft first round (No. 5 overall) out of the University of San Francisco. He made international headlines for making one of the defensive plays of the MLS season, erasing what would have been a game-winning goal for Toronto FC in the closing moments by improbably executing a bicycle kick and clearing the ball before it crossed the goal line. Roberts has also contributed in attack this season, scoring his first goal and recording his first assist in league play in 2026.

"Reid has had an outstanding start to his MLS career and has established himself as a starting center back on our team," said Arena. "As he has earned considerable playing time, he is developing into a quality defender in our league. He is most worthy of a new contract, and we look forward to his continued growth in our team."

"I'm happy to sign a new contract with San Jose," said Roberts. "It's great being a part of something where everyone loves to compete and the mentality is right. I'm going to continue to be hungry and give everything I have to this club and our fans as we make a push for the playoffs this year as well as the foreseeable future."

The Quakes return to MLS play in full force Wednesday, July 22, when they host Orlando City SC at PayPal Park, followed by the 105th California Clasico against the LA Galaxy on Saturday, July 25, at Stanford Stadium. Single-game tickets can be purchased HERE.

Transaction: San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) - Earthquakes sign D Benji Kikanović, D Jamar Ricketts and D Reid Roberts to new contracts through the 2028-29 Major League Soccer season, each with club options for 2029-30.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 16, 2026

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