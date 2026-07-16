Columbus Crew Homegrown Defender Tristan Brown to Represent United States at the 2026 Concacaf U-20 Championship

Published on July 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus Crew SC News Release







COLUMBUS - Columbus Crew Homegrown defender Tristan Brown has been selected to the United States Under-19 Men's National Team's 21-player roster for the 2026 Concacaf U-20 Championship, as announced today by the U.S. Soccer Federation and head coach Gonzalo Segares.

The tournament, which will be hosted in Mexico from July 24-Aug. 9, serves as the confederation's qualifying competition for the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, the 2027 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, and 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, a tournament the U.S. has already qualified for as host country.

Brown has earned four caps for the U-19s, registering 156 minutes. The Homegrown defender became the second-youngest player in Crew history to debut in MLS at 17 years, five months and three days, helping secure a 0-0 draw vs. NYCFC on March 22, 2025. In 2026, the 18-year-old has appeared in two Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup contests this season (one start), recording 77 minutes. Brown has started in all 11 of his appearances, posting two assists for Crew 2 in MLS NEXT Pro play this season.







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