Match Preview: Nashville SC vs. Atlanta United FC

Published on July 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







Here are five things to know for Friday's match between Nashville SC and Atlanta United FC at GEODIS Park:

Friday's match will be Nashville SC's first in 54 days due to Major League Soccer's World Cup Schedule pause. The last time the Boys in Gold took the pitch was on May 23 when they defeated New York City FC 2-1 at GEODIS Park.

Nashville SC, which is tied for the best start to an MLS season in the last 25 years, will resume its 2026 campaign first in the Supporters' Shield standings with 33 points while leading the Eastern Conference in fewest goals conceded (11) and goal differential (plus-20).

The Boys in Gold enter Friday's match at GEODIS Park as the only remaining unbeaten home team in MLS this season. Nashville is 6W-0L-1D at the Castle in regular season play while outscoring opponents 23-9.

Nashville SC is on an eight-match MLS unbeaten streak at 6W-0L-2D and hasn't lost in league play in more than three months (April 4 at Chicago Fire FC).

Following its nearly two-month pause, Friday's match marks the start of three fixtures in eight days for the Boys in Gold: vs. Atlanta (July 17), vs. CF Montréal (July 22) and at Orlando City SC (July 25).







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