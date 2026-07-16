Orlando City SC Signs Homegrown Goalkeeper Tristan Himes to First Team Contract

Published on July 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Orlando City SC News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando City SC has signed Orlando City B and academy product Tristan Himes to a first-team contract as a Homegrown Player through the 2027 MLS Sprint Season, with club options for 2027-28 and 2028-29. With the deal, Himes becomes the 17th academy product to advance through the Club's full development pathway.

"This is an important step for Tristan and a reflection of the work he has put in across each level of our development pathway," said Orlando City SC General Manager and Sporting Director Ricardo Moreira. "He has progressed from the academy to Orlando City B, and his time at the collegiate level was also an important step of his development. We view that experience as another meaningful step along our pathway, and he has taken full advantage of it through his professionalism and commitment to improving his game. We're pleased with his growth and look forward to supporting him as he takes this next step."

Himes, 22, signed his first professional contract with Orlando City B ahead of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season and made his debut July 25, 2025, against Huntsville City FC, recording his first professional save in the match. Across 11 appearances with the MLS NEXT Pro side, he has totaled 34 saves, with the young Lions earning points in nine of those matches.

Prior to his time with the Lions, Himes also developed at the collegiate level, one of several steps along the club's player pathway, spending two seasons at the University of South Carolina before transferring to Coastal Carolina University for his junior and senior campaigns. Across his NCAA career, the DeBary, Florida, native appeared in 23 matches, totaling 57 saves and three clean sheets.

TRANSACTION: Orlando City SC signs goalkeeper Tristan Himes to a First Team contract as a Homegrown Player through the 2027 MLS Sprint Season, with club options for 2027-28 and 2028-29.

Tristan Himes

Number: 40

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 6'6

Born: July 15, 2022

Hometown: DeBary, Fla.

Citizenship: USA







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