Nashville SC Acquires German Bundesliga Attacker Elias Saad

Published on July 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today it has acquired attacker Elias Saad on loan from FC Augsburg of the German Bundesliga through the 2027 MLS Sprint Season (February to May) pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa. Saad, who started two of Tunisia's three FIFA World Cup 26™ matches, will occupy an international roster spot.

"Elias is an exciting attacking player who has the ability to both create and finish scoring chances," said Nashville SC President of Soccer Operations and General Manager Mike Jacobs. "He fits into our group's identity on and off the field and we look forward to being able to add him into an already potent attacking corps."

The 26-year-old has three goals and two assists in 28 career Bundesliga appearances for FC Augsburg (2025-26) and FC St. Pauli (2024-25) and nine goals and six assists in 50 career Bundesliga 2 matches for Hannover 96 (2025-26) and FC St. Pauli (2022-24).

Before reaching Germany's highest levels of soccer, Saad recorded eight goals in 20 appearances for Buxtehuder SV, 14 goals and eight assists in 35 appearances for HSV Barmbek-Uhlenhorst and 24 goals and 14 assists in 47 matches for Eintracht Norderstedt in the country's lower divisions.

Including the FIFA World Cup 26™, Saad has made 17 appearances for the Tunisia National Football Team, scoring three goals and registering two assists. Prior to playing professionally, he competed in both soccer and futsal in Hamburg, Germany's youth systems.

Transaction: Nashville SC acquires Elias Saad on loan from FC Augsburg through the 2027 MLS Sprint Season.

ELIAS SAAD

Position: Attacker

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 174 lbs.

Birthdate: Dec. 27, 1999

Age: 26

Birthplace: Hamburg, Germany

Nationality: German, Tunisian

Last club: Bundesliga 2's Hannover 96 (on loan from Bundesliga's FC Augsburg)

How acquired: Via loan from FC Augsburg on July 16, 2026







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