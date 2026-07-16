A Club on the Rise: Dean Smith's Mid Season Message to Charlotte

Published on July 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







Halfway through the season, Charlotte FC finds itself in a unique position sitting sixth in the Eastern Conference, chasing a finish better than last year's fourth place run, and gearing up for a second-half stretch loaded with road trips. But, if there's one thing coming through loud and clear from Head Coach Dean Smith, it's this: The Crown is building something, and it's building it together.

In a season marked by having a World Cup captain, acquiring a marquee new signing, and a wave of young talent breaking through, Smith used his mid-season address to lay out where Charlotte stands and where it's headed. When asked about the road ahead, his statement was simple, "We need to start winning on the road."

The Arrival of Allan Saint-Maximin

The biggest storyline of the window is the arrival of Allan Saint-Maximin. Smith made clear this signing didn't happen on a whim. Before bringing the French Cup winner to Charlotte, Smith flew to London and spent a couple of hours with him directly and went further by reaching out to former managers, coaches, and even a player who had shared a locker room with him, to understand the character behind the talent.

What he heard back was consistent: as Smith recalled, those conversations all pointed to the same thing, that "he was a really nice person, but a really good player." Describing the kind of spark Saint-Maximin brings, he said simply: "He's dynamic. He's a ball carrier." It's the exact quality Smith says he's been chasing since day one in Charlotte. The ability to get, in his words, "bums off the seats." Saint-Maximin isn't walking in to replace the production Charlotte lost with Wilfried Zaha's departure as the two are different types of players entirely.

But the ambition matches the club's own, with Smith noting that after a standout season in France, "he wants to bring his best and lift standards."

A Surge of Young, Hungry Talent

If Saint-Maximin represents the Club's ambition on the field, the Club's pipeline represents its foundation. Smith spent real time highlighting a group of young players who spent their break not resting, but working, and grinding while others were away. Of that group, including Will Cleary and Aron John, Smith's read is straightforward: they never stopped pushing, because "they keep wanting to develop."

Will Cleary's MLS debut turned heads, and he's now pushing for the right-back spot, exactly the kind of internal competition Smith wants to see. Rodolfo Aloko returned from international duty with Benin looking sharp. And Morrison Agyemang has carved out a consistent starting role through sheer physicality, with the staff now sharpening the technical and tactical sides of his game.

Add to that the continued impact of the club's set-piece work, Charlotte sits third in the league with seven set-piece goals, a jump Smith credits directly to the addition of Karl Hooper to the coaching staff. And the picture is clear: this isn't a team relying on one or two players. It's a team getting deeper, hungrier, and more dangerous each match.

A Word for the Fans

If this story had a centerpiece, it was Smith's message to the supporters. From the energy at the stadium to the fans who traveled long distances for away fixtures, Smith made a point to recognize that Charlotte's growth isn't just happening on the field, it's happening in the stands. Reflecting on the atmosphere around the Club, including the buzz he'd heard about from the U.S. vs. Senegal match, Smith didn't hold back. He has no doubt Charlotte has become a true soccer city, and that people here simply love the game.

That appreciation runs both ways. Speaking directly to supporters, Smith left no ambiguity about where the responsibility sits, "Our job is to make you proud of us." And there's a pride here, too, in a moment bigger than what most clubs experience by watching Charlotte's own, Tim Ream, captain and lead the U.S. Men's National Team through the group stage and into the knockout rounds of the World Cup. Smith called it something everyone connected to the club can take pride in. A proof of how far a team not even five years old has come.

Moving Forward, Together

Taken in all together, Smith's message reads like a reflection of the early progress for Charlotte FC but far from a victory lap for the Club. Throughout the achievements and success so far, looking and moving forward is a must.

The road ahead is difficult.19 games remain, and a heavy share of them are away from home.

But between a marquee signing settling in, a young core stepping up, and a fanbase that hasn't wavered, Smith's message to the city is unmistakable. Charlotte FC isn't just playing out the season. It's building toward something special and everyone, players and fans alike, is being asked to move forward together as one.

JULY 22 // CHARLOTTE FC VS. ATLANTA @ 8:15

The party is back as The Crown battles Atlanta United on July 22 at 8:15 p.m. Don't miss out on this special match featuring $1 hot dogs and $5 beers, presented by Coors, a special appearance by Joey Chestnut, and a post-match light show experience! Also, the first fans to arrive will receive a special-edition Ashley Westwood Bobblehead Giveaway.

Limited quantities of the giveaway are available on a first-come, first-served basis and aren't guaranteed.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 16, 2026

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