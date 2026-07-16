Chicago Fire FC Acquires 2026 International Roster Slot from FC Cincinnati

Published on July 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced that the Club has acquired a 2026 International Roster Slot from FC Cincinnati. In exchange, Chicago traded $350,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM).

Transaction: Chicago Fire FC acquires one 2026 International Roster Slots from FC Cincinnati in exchange for $350,000 in 2026 GAM.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 16, 2026

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