Chicago Fire FC Acquires 2026 International Roster Slot from FC Cincinnati
Published on July 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Chicago Fire FC News Release
CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced that the Club has acquired a 2026 International Roster Slot from FC Cincinnati. In exchange, Chicago traded $350,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM).
Transaction: Chicago Fire FC acquires one 2026 International Roster Slots from FC Cincinnati in exchange for $350,000 in 2026 GAM.
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