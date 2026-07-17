Inter Miami CF Loans Defender Tomás Avilés to O'Higgins FC

Published on July 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF announced today it has loaned defender Tomás Avilés to Chilean first division side O'Higgins FC. Avilés will join O'Higgins for the remainder of the 2026 season pending delivery of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and will not occupy a U22 Initiative Spot while on loan.

Avilés, 22, initially joined Inter Miami in August 2023 and went on to total 87 appearances across all competitions while contributing four goals and two assists. Notably, Avilés was an important player in clinching the inaugural Leagues Cup title in 2023 and the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield with a record-breaking 74 points in the regular season, as well as the historic 2025 MLS Cup.

TRANSACTION: Inter Miami CF loans defender Tomás Avilés to Chilean first division side O'Higgins FC through the conclusion of the 2026 season.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 16, 2026

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