San Jose Earthquakes Sign Australia Youth International Forward Luka Jovanović to U-22 Initiative Player Contract
Published on July 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today that the club acquired Australia youth international forward Luka Jovanović from Australian A-League side Adelaide United FC on a permanent transfer and signed him to a U-22 Initiative Player contract through the 2027-28 Major League Soccer season with an option for 2028-29, pending the receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa. Jovanović will occupy an International Roster Slot.
"We are pleased to announce the transfer and signing of Luka Jovanović as a U-22 Initiative Player," said Earthquakes Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena. "Luka is a young striker with outstanding potential as demonstrated by his play this past year as the Golden Boot winner in the Australian First Division. His work ethic and goal scoring make him an excellent addition to our roster and we welcome him to the San Jose Earthquakes."
Jovanović, 21, joins the Black and Blue after a breakthrough 2025-26 season with Adelaide United where he scored 11 goals to share the A-League Golden Boot. The striker not only led the Reds to AFC Champions League Elite qualification for the first time in a decade, but also a 10-match domestic league winning streak and a semifinal finish.
"I had a talk with Coach [Arena] and my team, and San Jose was the right move for the next step in my career," said Jovanović. "The club has done well so far this season, so hopefully I can score as many goals as I can for the club and win some trophies."
At club level, Jovanović has made 77 league appearances with Adelaide United in Australia's first division over the past four seasons since turning pro in 2022 at 17 years old, scoring 23 career goals and amassing five assists in league play. A native of Adelaide, he also graduated from the club's academy (2019-22).
At the international level, Jovanović is eligible to represent Australia through birth or Serbia through his parents. So far, he has featured for the former at the Under-20 and U-23 levels, with a combined 20 appearances and nine goals. He won the 2025 AFC U-20 Asian Cup for the Socceroos, scoring three goals during the tournament, and in the final, buried his penalty kick in their victorious shootout after extra time over Saudi Arabia.
Jovanović joins midfielder Niko Tsakiris as the Earthquakes' second U-22 Initiative Player, leaving one more such spot for San Jose on the roster.
The Quakes return to MLS play in full force Wednesday, July 22, when they host Orlando City SC at PayPal Park, followed by the 105th California Clasico against the LA Galaxy on Saturday, July 25, at Stanford Stadium. Single-game tickets can be purchased HERE.
Luka Jovanović
Position: Forward
Height: 5-10
Weight: 160 lbs.
Born: May 20, 2005 (age 21)
Place of Birth: Adelaide, Australia
Preferred Foot: Right
Previous Club: Adelaide United FC
National Team: Australia U-23
Transaction: San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) - Earthquakes acquire F Luka Jovanović from Australian A-League side Adelaide United FC on a permanent transfer and signed him to a U-22 Initiative Player contract through the 2027-28 Major League Soccer season with an option for 2028-29, pending the receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa. Jovanović will occupy an International Roster Slot.
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