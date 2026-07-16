Sounders FC Returns to MLS Action with Thursday Night Home Matchup against Portland

Published on July 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release









Sounders FC huddle

(Seattle Sounders FC) Sounders FC huddle(Seattle Sounders FC)

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC hosts the Portland Timbers tonight on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM). This marks the first match between Seattle and Portland this season, as well as the first fixture for either team following the league's extended break for FIFA World Cup 2026™.

Fans are encouraged to be in their seats prior to kickoff, as Jimmy Gabriel, Sigi Schmid and Kasey Keller are being formally enshrined to the Eternal Sounders Circle of Legends in a pre-match ceremony. Media wishing to capture the pre-match ceremony should be staged at midfield between the benches at 7:20 p.m. PT.

Fans should also remain in their seats for the start of halftime, as Sounders FC and United States Men's National Team midfielder Cristian Roldan is being recognized for his participation in FIFA World Cup 2026™. Media wishing to capture Roldan's halftime recognition should be staged at midfield field immediately following the halftime whistle.

Sounders FC currently sits in sixth place in the Western Conference with 24 points (7-3-3). Portland is in 13th place in the West with 14 points (4-8-2). Today is the 43rd meeting between the two sides in MLS regular season play, with Seattle holding a 16-15-11 edge. Dating back to 1974 in the North American Soccer League, the Sounders and Timbers have met 124 times across all competitions, with Seattle leading 58-47-19.

Following Thursday's match, Brian Schmetzer's side hits the road to take on Austin FC on Wednesday, July 22 at Q2 Stadium (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM) and the Philadelphia Union on Saturday, July 25 at Subaru Park (4:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: Apple TV

Talent (English): Callum Williams & Calen Carr

Talent (Spanish): Carlos Mauricio Ramirez & Marcelo Balboa

Local Radio (English): 93.3 KJR FM

Talent: Danny Jackson & Brad Evans

Pre-Match, Halftime & Post-Match: Jackson Felts & Pete Fewing

Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM

Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Dionel Vecchini

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Major League Soccer Stories from July 16, 2026

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