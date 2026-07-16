New York City FC Defender Kevin O'Toole Signs Contract Extension

Published on July 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release









New York City FC defender Kevin O'Toole

(New York City FC) New York City FC defender Kevin O'Toole(New York City FC)

NEW YORK - New York City FC announced today that Defender Kevin O'Toole has signed a contract extension through the 2028/29 season with an option for the 2029/30 season.

After being selected in the Second Round of the 2022 MLS SuperDraft, O'Toole has gone on to make 111 appearances, recording two goals and tallying four assists across all competitions for New York City. The Montclair native made his first professional start in the 2022 Campeones Cup against Liga MX champions Atlas FC, where the Defender played an important role in helping the 'Boys in Blue' claim silverware.

"We're pleased to have Kevin continue with New York City FC," said Sporting Director Todd Dunivant. "Kevin has earned the trust of his teammates and coaches through the consistency and professionalism he brings every day. Kevin will continue to be an important member of our group moving forward."

The Defender reached Century Club status in the 2025 Eastern Conference Semifinal helping New York City advance to the Eastern Conference Final and marking the Defender's 100th appearance across all competitions for the 'Boys in Blue,' becoming the 19th player in Club history to do so.

"Signing another contract with New York City FC means a great deal to me," said Defender Kevin O'Toole. "The Club has continued to put its trust in me, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to keep representing New York City. My mentality has always been to put the team first, and I'll continue doing everything I can to help this group compete for trophies."

O'Toole's first senior International call-up came in November 2025, when the Defender was named to the Republic of Ireland National Team roster for the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers against Portugal and Hungary.

Transaction: New York City FC announced today that Defender Kevin O'Toole has signed a contract extension through the 2028/29 season with an option for the 2029/30 season.

Name: Kevin O'Toole

Position: Defender

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 150lbs

Date of Birth: December 14, 1998

Age: 27

Hometown: Montclair, NJ

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