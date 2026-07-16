LA Galaxy Host LAFC in the 27th All-Time Edition of El Tráfico on FOX

Published on July 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - Following a 55-day international break for the FIFA World Cup 26™, the six-time MLS Cup champion LA Galaxy return to MLS action against LAFC in the 27th edition of El Tráfico at Dignity Health Sports Park on Friday, July 17. The match, presented by Intermex, starts at 7:25 p.m. PT and will be nationally televised on FOX. The match ball will be delivered by the Children's Home Society of California (CHS), the Community Partner of the Match.

LA Galaxy vs LAFC

The Galaxy hold a 10-9-7 advantage in the all-time series against LAFC and have outscored their rivals 57-56 across 26 meetings. The 2025 campaign featured a pair of draws between the clubs, with the Galaxy rallying for late equalizers in both matches behind goals from Marco Reus and Maya Yoshida. LA enters Saturday's contest unbeaten in its last three meetings with LAFC (1-0-2), a stretch that includes a 4-2 comeback victory in September 2024 after overcoming a 2-0 halftime deficit. The rivalry is renewed in July 2026 for the first time this season, as both teams return from a nearly eight-week World Cup international break.

LA Galaxy Recent Form

Ahead of their return to MLS action, the Galaxy hosted Liga MX side Club América in a friendly at Dignity Health Sports Park. LA earned a 1-0 victory behind a first-half goal from Joseph Paintsil, while recording a shutout against the team from Ciudad de México. Through the first half of the season, the Galaxy compiled a 5-5-5 record in MLS play and a 7-7-7 mark across all competitions. The campaign has featured several notable milestones including:

The Galaxy extended MLS's longest active scoring streak to 24 consecutive matches dating back to August 2025.

Captain Maya Yoshida made his 700th career appearance for club and country on April 8 against Toluca and has since surpassed 100 appearances for the Galaxy. Midfielder Edwin Cerrillo and defender Julián Aude also surpassed the 100 appearances mark this season.

LA set a club record in its 3-0 victory over Charlotte FC on February 28, scoring three goals in the opening 12 minutes and 14 seconds, the fastest three-goal start in club history and the sixth-fastest in MLS history.

Meanwhile, Marco Reus has been a key contributor in the midfield with five goals and six assists, while ranking fourth in MLS with 39 key passes.

Media Assets from Matchday-2 LA Galaxy Media Availability

Video is available from the Matchday-2 media availability with LA Galaxy Head Coach Greg Vanney, midfielder Marco Reus and forward Robert Taylor.Visit the LA Galaxy Media Centerfor news, stats, video, game notes and photo resources.

LA Galaxy vs LAFC

2026 MLS Regular Season

Friday, July 17, 2026 | 7:25 p.m. PT (Actual Kick: 7:40 p.m. PT) Dignity Health Sports Park | Los Angeles, Calif.

FOX, FOX Deportes, Apple TV

FOX English Broadcast | Keith Costigan (PXP), Maurice Edu (analyst), Francisco Rivera (sideline reporter)

FOX Deportes Spanish Broadcast | Alejandro Luna (PXP), Claudio Suarez (analyst)

Apple TV English Broadcast | Jake Zivin (PXP), Taylor Twellman (analyst) Apple TV Spanish Broadcast | Sammy Sadovnik (PXP), Diego Valeri (analyst), Michele Giannone (sideline reporter)

LA Galaxy Radio Broadcast | Radio: Joe Tutino (PXP)

MATCH INFO: LA Galaxy Game Notes | LA Galaxy Audio Pronunciation Guide | LA Galaxy Media Center

Postgame Press Conference: Approximately 15 minutes after the conclusion of tomorrow's match, the LA Galaxy will conduct a hybrid press conference with LA Galaxy Head Coach Greg Vanney and select players. To join, click here.

Friday, July 17

2026 MLS Regular Season

LA Galaxy vs LAFC

(FOX, FOX Deportes, Apple TV)

7:25 P.M. PT

(Actual Kick: 7:40 P.M. PT)

Dignity Health Sports Park







Major League Soccer Stories from July 16, 2026

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