Chicago Fire FC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC Match at Soldier Field Rescheduled Due to Air Quality Conditions

Published on July 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC announced today that tonight's match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Soldier Field has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 6, due to poor air quality conditions in the Chicago area resulting from wildfire smoke.

The post-match concert featuring Two Friends, part of the Club's Summer Concert Series, presented by Cafe Bustelo, is being postponed, with more details to come at a later date.

The decision was made with the health and safety of fans, players, staff, and all event personnel as the top priority. The Club reached the decision in close consultation with local health experts, Major League Soccer, Vancouver Whitecaps FC, and the City of Chicago.

"We share our fans' disappointment, especially given the excitement surrounding our first match back following the FIFA World Cup break and the anticipation of welcoming more than 40,000 fans to Soldier Field," said Dave Baldwin, President of Business Operations for Chicago Fire FC. "With a marquee matchup against Vancouver, the anticipated home debut of Robert Lewandowski, and the Two Friends post-match concert, tonight was expected to be a special evening at Soldier Field. While we know this decision is disappointing, health and safety must come first. We appreciate our fans' understanding and look forward to welcoming them back soon."

The match has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Soldier Field. Tickets purchased for the originally scheduled match will remain valid for the rescheduled date. Additional ticketing information will be communicated directly to ticket holders.

Chicago Fire FC thanks its fans, partners, and the Chicago community for their understanding and cooperation as the Club prioritizes the health and well-being of everyone involved.

For regular Club updates, follow Chicago Fire FC on X (@chicagofire using hashtags #cf97), Instagram (@chicagofire), TikTok (@chicagofire), Facebook at facebook.com/chicagofire/, Threads (@chicagofire) and Bluesky (@chicagofire.bsky.social).







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