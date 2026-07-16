Atlanta United Signs Ignacio Suarez-Couri to Short-Term Agreement
Published on July 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
ATLANTA - Atlanta United today announced that it has signed midfielder Ignacio Suarez-Couri to a Short-Term Agreement ahead of Friday's match at Nashville SC (8 p.m. ET, Apple TV, FOX/FOX Deportes, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). This will be his first Short-Term Agreement of the season.
Per 2026 MLS Roster Rules and Regulations, a club may sign a player, age 25 or younger during the league season, from its affiliate (MLS NEXT Pro) to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements (up to four-day contracts) each season (maximum of 16 days). An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season, however, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements.
Suarez-Couri, 17, signed with Atlanta United 2 in April 2025 after developing in the Atlanta United Academy since 2020. Last season, Suarez-Couri scored his first professional goal on Aug. 27 in a 4-1 win over Inter Miami CF II, making him the youngest-ever ATL UTD 2 player to do so at 16 years and 146 days. So far in 2026, Suarez-Couri has scored one goal and provided four assists in 13 appearances, making him the youngest ATL UTD 2 player to reach five goal contributions in a season in the MLS NEXT Pro era. Suarez-Couri recently made his international debut for the United States U-17 National Team on June 7.
Player Profile
Name: Ignacio Suarez-Couri
Position: Midfielder
Height: 5-11
Birthdate: April 3, 2009 (17)
Birthplace: Johns Creek, Georgia
Citizenship: United States, Venezuela
Transaction: Atlanta United signs Ignacio Suarez-Couri to a Short-Term Agreement on July 16, 2026.
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