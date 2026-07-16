Kayne Rizvanovich Earns U.S. U20 Men's National Team Call-Up
Published on July 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Minnesota United today announced that goalkeeper Kayne Rizvanovich has been called up to the United States U20 Men's National Team ahead of the 2026 Concacaf U20 Championship, set to take place in Mexico from July 24 - August 9.
Rizvanovich is one of 21 players selected for the tournament as the United States competes for the Concacaf U20 Championship. The top two teams in each group, as well as the two best third-place teams, will advance to the all-important quarterfinals from August 4-5 in Puebla. The winners of those matches will qualify for the 2027 FIFA U20 World Cup in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan as well as the 2027 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.
The United States has been drawn into Group A alongside Haiti, El Salvador and Cuba. The Stars & Stripes will open group play against Haiti on Saturday, July 25, before facing El Salvador on Tuesday, July 28, and concluding the group stage against Cuba on Friday, July 31. All three matches are scheduled for 9:00 p.m. CT.
Rizvanovich has continued his development within the Minnesota United organization after joining MNUFC ahead of the 2026 season after playing with MNUFC2 in 17 matches. The young goalkeeper has represented the United States at the youth international level and now earns another opportunity to wear the crest as the U.S. looks to capture its fourth Concacaf U20 Championship title.
U20 USMNT Match Schedule
Date Opponent Time (CT)
Saturday, July 25 U20 USMNT vs. U20 Haiti 9:00 p.m.
Tuesday, July 28 U20 El Salvador vs. U20 USMNT 9:00 p.m.
Friday, July 31 U20 USMNT vs. U20 Cuba 9:00 p.m.
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