Minnesota United Statement on International Friendly

Published on July 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Minnesota United, the Liberia Lone Star National Football Team and SARX today announced that the international friendly against the Liberia National Team, scheduled for July 26, 2026, has been canceled.

While we were looking forward to welcoming the Liberia National Team and celebrating the strong ties between Minnesota's Liberian community and our club, circumstances outside of our control have made it necessary to cancel the match. We appreciate the understanding of our supporters and wish the Liberia National Team all the best.

Fans who purchased tickets to the match will be refunded within approximately 3-10 business days.







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