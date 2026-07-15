San Diego FC Promotes Bill Miles to President & Chief Operating Officer

Published on July 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







San Diego FC today announced that Chief Operating Officer Bill Miles has been promoted to President & Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Miles will oversee all aspects of SDFC's business and club operations including revenue, marketing, finance and corporate operations. Tom Penn will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer focusing on strategic and enterprise growth initiatives. Tyler Heaps continues to oversee all football operations in his role as Sporting Director/General Manager. Jeff Cook continues to oversee SDFC's academy operations as the EVP/Head of Right to Dream Academy.

Miles joined SDFC in November 2024 as COO and Executive Director of SDFC's Academy. Miles has been a critical leader in establishing the Club's business and academy operations through its inaugural MLS season and beyond. His leadership has been vital to SDFC's early success at Snapdragon Stadium, at SDFC's Right to Dream Academy and throughout San Diego County.

"I have been truly honored to work in partnership with Bill Miles over these past 20 months," said SDFC CEO Tom Penn. "Bill is an incredibly talented executive who has helped create SDFC's foundational identity as a club for the community, established our best-in-class business practices and processes, and contributed greatly to our club culture."

A seasoned executive with more than 25 years of experience leading businesses primarily in the technology sector, Miles has spent his career guiding early-stage companies through periods of significant growth. He also brings a legal background, strong financial skills, and a deep connection to the game - having worked in soccer across player development, club ownership, representation, and match promotion. That rare combination of business leadership and passion for the sport made Miles an ideal fit when he joined the club in November of 2024.

"I am deeply grateful for the trust Tom, and the Board have placed in me," said Miles. "Tom and this entire team have built something truly special here - a strong foundation and a club that San Diego is proud to call its own. I look forward to working alongside Tom, our executive team and staff to push SDFC to even greater heights."

During the 2025 season, SDFC recorded several notable outcomes across business, club and academy operations:

Business Operations:

More than 18,000 Founding Season Ticket Members.

Ranked 4th in MLS in average attendance and 1st among non-NFL stadium venues.

More than 500,000 total fans attended regular season home matches.

Enhancements at Snapdragon Stadium included new premium spaces such as Pitch Suites, Cutwater Bar, and Nova Piers.

49 official Club partners, including DIRECTV, Sharp HealthCare, California Bank & Trust, Sycuan Casino Resort, Palomar, Qualcomm, Modelo, San Diego County Toyota Dealers and Adriana's Insurance.

MLS records for retail sales at Eighteen Threads, SDFC's official team store

Academy Operations:

Hired Jeff Cook as EVP, Head of Right to Dream Academy

Officially launched SDFC's Right to Dream Academy, the first of its kind in the United States

Opened the Sharp HealthCare Performance Center, a state-of-the-art training facility for the first team and academy

Enrolled the first generation of Academy Student Athletes

Announced the addition of two more Academy groups, including the Second Generation Right to Dreamers and a U-16 age group of elite talent







Major League Soccer Stories from July 15, 2026

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