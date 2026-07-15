Etihad Park Announces New Etihad Park+ Membership Program

Published on July 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







QUEENS, NY - Etihad Park today announced the launch of Etihad Park+, a unique and first of its kind stadium membership program designed to unlock new ways to experience New York City's first-ever soccer-specific stadium through expanded venue access, priority opportunities, and year-round member benefits.

Available to all, Etihad Park+ is designed to complement the broader guest experience at Etihad Park by creating more opportunities to engage with the venue beyond matchday. The program will offer enhanced access and preferred opportunities to all Etihad Park events, including priority access to New York City FC, Gotham FC, and other non-soccer events, merchandise, food and beverage benefits, member experiences, and more.

Etihad Park+ will feature different member levels that provide access to a range of member benefits, with higher tiers offering increased priority, enhanced experiences, and expanded access across Etihad Park events and offerings. Designed with flexibility in mind, the tiered structure allows fans to choose the membership experience and benefits that best reflect how they want to engage with Etihad Park.

Benefits across the Etihad Park+ program include priority access and best pricing for Etihad Park events, cash back on eligible Etihad Park merchandise and food and beverage purchases, annual member gifts and exclusive member events, and additional benefits to be announced, all designed to enhance the year-round Etihad Park experience.

Etihad Park+ will complement season ticket memberships as a separate venue-focused offering and will be available for purchase later this year. Guests can learn more and stay up to date on all Etihad Park+ information by visiting newyorkcityfc.com/etihad-park-plus.







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