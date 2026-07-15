New England Revolution Acquire Defender Cody Baker

Published on July 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution have acquired defender Cody Baker on loan from the Seattle Sounders through Dec. 31, 2026, with a conditional purchase option.

Seattle receives New England's natural first-round selection in the 2027 MLS SuperDraft. If certain performance metrics are met during the 2026 season, New England will acquire Baker permanently in exchange for $125,000 in 2027 General Allocation Money (GAM) and the 2027 first-round pick would revert to a 2028 second-round selection. Seattle could also receive up to an additional $150,000 in GAM if performance-based metrics are met.

Baker, 22, owns four seasons of MLS experience after suiting up for his league debut with the Seattle Sounders in 2023. With Seattle, Baker collected 31 MLS regular season appearances, including 14 matches started, with one assist. The Issaquah, WA. native has recorded three MLS games played during the 2026 campaign, including one start.

Baker, who developed for three years in the Sounders Academy, has also featured for Seattle's developmental team, the Tacoma Defiance. Across six seasons with Tacoma, Baker made 68 appearances, with two goals scored and three assists. Baker also spent the 2025 season on loan with the Sacramento Republic of the USL Championship, where he tallied two matches started over six appearances. During his tenures in Seattle's Academy and Tacoma, Baker played under current Revolution Assistant Coach Michael Morris.

"Cody Baker is a promising young defender who will help fortify our defensive unit," Revolution General Manager and Chief Soccer Officer Chris Tierney said. "Adding Cody helps us address an area of need as we continue to strengthen our roster ahead of the second half of the MLS season. We're excited to have Cody in New England and look forward to seeing him contribute to our team."

The Revolution will resume MLS play with a two-game homestand next week, starting on Wednesday, July 22 vs. Toronto FC, a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium. Watch the midweek match on Apple TV or listen live via the club's local radio broadcasts on 98.5 The Sports Hub, Rumba 97.7 FM (Spanish), and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese).

TRANSACTION: The New England Revolution have acquired defender Cody Baker on loan from the Seattle Sounders through Dec. 31, 2026, with a conditional purchase option. Seattle receives New England's natural first-round selection in the 2027 MLS SuperDraft. If certain performance metrics are met during the 2026 season, New England will acquire Baker permanently in exchange for $125,000 in 2027 General Allocation Money (GAM) and the 2027 first-round pick would revert to a 2028 second-round selection. Seattle could also receive up to an additional $150,000 in GAM if performance-based metrics are met.

CODY BAKER

Full Name: Cody Baker

Position: Defender

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 154

Date of Birth: January 7, 2004 (22)

Hometown: Issaquah, Washington

Nationality: United States

Last Club: Seattle Sounders (USA)

Acquired: Via loan from the Seattle Sounders through Dec. 31, 2026.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 15, 2026

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