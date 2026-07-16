Messi and De Paul's Argentina Completes Epic Comeback against England to Advance to the Final of the FIFA World Cup 2026™

Published on July 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Argentina sealed their place in the Final of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ with a 1-2 comeback victory over England at Atlanta Stadium in the Semifinals. Inter Miami CF captain Leo Messi registered the assists for both late goals to help Argentina complete the epic comeback, while midfielder Rodrigo De Paul entered the pitch in the second half and played a key role in the final stretch of the match.

The match also marked another historic night for Messi. The captain made his record-extending 33rd FIFA World Cup appearance, and extended his streak to 13 consecutive games with a goal or an assist for club or country.

Lineup Notes

The defending World Cup champions lined up with Emiliano Martínez in goal; Nahuel Molina, Crisitian Romero, Lisandro Martínez, and Nicolás Tagliafico made up the back four; Giuliano Simeone, Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, and Enzo Fernández started in midfield; captain Messi and Julián Álvarez led the line in attack.

Match Action

The match opened with an even first 45 minutes. Fernández produced the best chance for La Albiceleste in the first half in the 39th minute, with a long-range hit that is just wide of the top-right corner.

The second half saw England take the lead in the 55th minute, with Anthony Gordon capitalizing on a delivery from Morgan Rogers from the right and striking from inside the box.

Argentina then pushed in search of the equalizer and made substitutions to take control of the match. Among the players introduced was De Paul, who came on in place of Simeone in the 72nd minute.

Four minutes later in the 76th minute, in his first involvement in the match, De Paul delivered a precise ball into the box for a headed finish from Mac Allister, with the attempt from midfielder ultimately rattling the left post.

Argentina's persistency saw the team rewarded with the equalizer in the 85th minute. Following a corner, Messi played a ball for Fernández just outside the box, where the midfielder unleashed a curler to the bottom-left corner.

La Albiceleste was then able to turn the match around in the second minute of added time through a goal from subsitute Lautaro Martínez moments after Mac Allister had hit the post with a drive from just outside the box. Messi picked up the ball down the right before chipping in an inch-perfect cross for Lautaro Martínez to head the ball in from close range. With his second assist of the match, captain Messi reached 12 all-time World Cup assists to extend his lead as the player with most assists in tournament history.

Next Match

Up next, Argentina will face Spain in the Final on Sunday, July 19 at 3 p.m. ET at New York New Jersey Stadium.

Stats

Possession:

ENG - 36%

ARG - 64%

Shots:

ENG - 6

ARG - 14

Saves:

ENG - 3

ARG - 1

Corners:

ENG - 1

ARG - 6

Fouls:

ENG - 11

ARG - 15







Major League Soccer Stories from July 15, 2026

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