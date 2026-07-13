New England Revolution Launch Campaign to Welcome New Fans Featuring Matt Turner as MLS Season Returns

Published on July 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution today launched a new campaign "Thanks World, We'll Take It From Here" following the FIFA World Cup. The campaign is designed to convert unprecedented global attention on soccer into lasting MLS fandom. The Revolution are also inviting fans across New England to experience the excitement of MLS through their "First Match on Us" campaign, designed to welcome new supporters as the 2026 MLS regular season resumes with two home matches on Wednesday, July 22 vs. Toronto FC and Saturday, July 25 vs. Atlanta United FC.

The "Thanks World, We'll Take It From Here" campaign features Revolution and U.S. Men's National Team goalkeeper Matt Turner, fresh off his second FIFA World Cup with the United States, and reflects the club's commitment to growing the game in New England by introducing more fans to the club and its matchday experience. The same day as the campaign's launch, the Revolution announced that Turner is set to remain with the club long-term as his loan from Lyon was extended.

As part of the largest coordinated marketing initiative in MLS history, the campaign aligns league-wide momentum with local club engagement. Locally, the Revolution will bring campaign to life through activation at fan events and watch parties, community programming, digital and linear advertising, and out-of-home advertising designed to connect with fans throughout the region.

To help make a first MLS match more accessible, the New England Revolution are offering a First Match On Us ticket offer, giving new fans an easy opportunity to experience the excitement of live soccer. Already one of the best-attended clubs in MLS, the Revolution will welcome thousands of new fans to experience their first match on Saturday, July 25, when New England hosts Eastern Conference rivals Atlanta United FC at Gillette Stadium. After the 7:30 p.m. ET contest, fans will be treated to a postgame fireworks display.

"The entire New England region has embraced soccer in incredible ways throughout the World Cup, revealing to the world the vibrant soccer-loving community that has already existed here for decades. We're excited to welcome those fans to experience what makes the Revolution and Major League Soccer special," said Cathal Conlon, Revolution Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations. "Whether it's attending a first match, connecting through community events, or becoming part of our growing supporters' culture, this is an opportunity to show that world-class soccer is happening right here in New England every week."

The campaign extends beyond sport into music and culture through an Amazon Music Original cover of "Can I Kick It?" - created exclusively for MLS. Produced by legendary producer DJ Premier and featuring new vocals and lyrics from breakout artist Samara Cyn, the updated track delivers a modern, high-tempo sound that captures the energy of MLS today. Stream it here, only on Amazon Music.

The campaign will debut during FOX's coverage of the FIFA World Cup semifinal and final matches before expanding across Apple TV and other channels. The national media rollout will be supported by a comprehensive buy across linear, streaming, digital, social, and out-of-home platforms, as well as in-stadium signage. The New England Revolution have also partnered with Boston's local FOX affiliate, Boston 25 (WFXT-TV), to deliver specialized Revolution and World Cup coverage, expert analysis, coach and player profiles, and widespread distribution of Revolution advertising throughout the World Cup.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 13, 2026

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