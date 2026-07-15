Sounders FC Loans Defender Cody Baker to New England

Published on July 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release









Sounders FC defender Cody Baker

(Seattle Sounders FC) Sounders FC defender Cody Baker(Seattle Sounders FC)

RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC today announced that it has loaned defender Cody Baker to the New England Revolution through the end of the 2026 MLS season in exchange for New England's first-round pick in the 2027 MLS SuperDraft. If certain performance metrics are met during the 2026 season, the loan becomes a trade, with Seattle acquiring $125,000 in 2027 General Allocation Money (GAM) and the 2027 first-round pick reverting to a 2028 second-round selection. Sounders FC could also receive up to an additional $150,000 in GAM if certain performance metrics are met, in addition to retaining a percentage of any future trade or transfer.

"Cody has represented this club exceptionally well from the moment he joined our Academy. He's a consummate professional, a dedicated teammate and someone who has earned the respect of everyone in our organization through his work ethic and character," said Sounders FC General Manager & Chief Soccer Officer Craig Waibel. "As a club, we always want our Homegrown players competing for opportunities in Seattle, but we also recognize how important meaningful minutes are in a player's development. This loan gives Cody a chance to continue his growth in a competitive environment, and we're excited to see him make the most of this opportunity."

Baker, 22, has made 37 all-competition appearances (17 starts) for Seattle since signing with the First Team in 2023. He tallied his first career assist for Sounders FC in 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup action in a 5-4 extra-time win over San Diego Loyal (April 26, 2023), then bagged his first MLS assist against the San Jose Earthquakes the following season (March 23, 2024). Seattle loaned Baker to USL Championship side Sacramento Republic FC midway through the 2025 season, where he made six appearances (two starts) and totaled 284 minutes.

"Cody is a pleasure to coach because his commitment is never in question," said Sounders FC Head Coach Brian Schmetzer. "He's a reliable player, a great teammate and someone who comes to work every day ready to compete. Every coach appreciates players who are always ready when called upon, and Cody has done that throughout his time here. This loan gives him a chance to get meaningful minutes and continue developing, and everyone in our locker room will be pulling for him this season."

The Issaquah, Washington native originally joined the Sounders Discovery Program in 2015 before moving to Sounders FC Academy. He signed with Tacoma Defiance in July 2021, making 40 appearances (25 starts) with the club from 2021-2023, scoring one goal. While signed to the First Team, Baker made an additional 30 appearances for Tacoma, recording one goal and one assist.

Seattle returns to league action this week after an extended break from league play due to FIFA World Cup 2026™. The Rave Green host archrival Portland Timbers on Thursday, July 16 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

TRANSACTION: Sounders FC loans defender Cody Baker to the New England Revolution in exchange for a first-round pick in the 2027 MLS SuperDraft on July 15, 2026. If certain performance metrics are met during the 2026 season, the loan becomes a trade, with Seattle acquiring $125,000 in 2027 General Allocation Money (GAM) and the first-round pick reverting to a 2028 second-round selection. Sounders FC could also receive up to an additional $150,000 in GAM if certain performance metrics are met, in addition to retaining a percentage of any future trade or transfer.

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Major League Soccer Stories from July 15, 2026

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