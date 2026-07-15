LAFC-LA Galaxy Rivalry Ignites Clubs' Return to Play this Friday Ahead of World Cup Final

Published on July 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







As the pinnacle match of world football draws into view, Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) - with its World Cup stars Son Heung-Min (Korea), Mathieu Choinière and Jacob Shaffelburg (Canada) back in Black & Gold - begins the business end of the 2026 MLS Regular Season with a rivalry showdown against the LA Galaxy under the lights in Carson, CA, on Friday night. The initial meeting between the teams this season gets underway at 7:45 p.m. PT (broadcast at 7:25 p.m.) and will be available to watch on Apple TV, FOX, and FOX Deportes as well as throughout Korea on Coupang Play and SPOTV. Fans can also tune into local radio coverage on 710 AM ESPN, the ESPN App (English), 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), and 1230 AM K-Radio (Korean).

LAFC'S SENSATIONAL START

LAFC began the 2026 season with a club record 11-match unbeaten run that included a 3-0 win against Inter Miami CF and global superstar Lionel Messi in front of 75,673 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum - the largest crowd for a season-opening match in Major League Soccer history. The unbeaten start was powered by a six-game shutout streak in MLS play, which set a league record for the longest such streak to begin a season.

Parallel to its hot start in league play, the Black & Gold also advanced to the semifinal stage of the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup, defeating premier teams from Honduras (Real España), Costa Rica (Alajuelense), and Mexico (Cruz Azul) before bowing out to eventual champions Toluca of Mexico's Liga MX.

In total, LAFC amassed a 12-6-5 record across league and cup play, outscoring opponents 40-26 through the first half of its season. Now with a robust league start and another deep cup run in the rearview, the Black & Gold turns its attention to a strong regular season finish and the quest to add a second MLS Cup trophy to its mantle.

LAFC vs. LA GALAXY

The rivalry between LAFC and the LA Galaxy is the biggest in MLS. Games between the clubs routinely sell out, and the 82,110 fans who attended the July 4, 2023, edition of the derby at the Rose Bowl, set the record for largest crowd in MLS history.

In addition to drawing loads of spectators, the rivalry match, colloquially known as "El Trafico," also supplies lots of goals. Across the series' history, LAFC trails the Galaxy by one goal 56-57, and one win as the Carson club owns 10 victories to the Black & Gold's nine. The fireworks in net usually produce a winner as the teams have only tied on seven occasions in 26 all-time meetings.

The fixture calls for big-game players, with the likes of LAFC's Carlos Vela as well as current World Cup analyst and former Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimović authoring audacious goal-scoring feats. But no player has scored as consistently in the series as LAFC's Denis Bouanga who has scored in six consecutive matches against the Galaxy. The Black & Gold's leading scorer this season with 11 goals across all competitions, Bouanga has notched 10 career goals against the Galaxy; one shy of Ibrahimović and two short of Vela, who is the series' all-time scoring leader with 12.

RIVALRY WEEKEND

The rivalry between LAFC and LA Galaxy continues on Saturday when the clubs' professional development teams (LAFC2 and Ventura County FC) square off in MLS NEXT Pro action. Both sides, tied on 29 points with half the season in the books, are presently in position to reach the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs. LAFC2 took the first meeting between the teams this season, 3-2, back on May 16, and a second victory against their local rivals could lift the Black & Gold into the top four of the Western Conference. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. PT from William Rolland Stadium in Thousand Oaks, CA, with tickets starting at $15.

For more LAFC stories, fans can tune into LAFC Weekly, a 30-minute magazine show that gives viewers an in-depth look at the Black & Gold, every Saturday at 10 p.m. PT on FOX 11 Plus (KCOP-TV Ch. 13).

MATCH INFORMATION:

Matchup: LAFC at LA Galaxy

Kickoff: Friday, July 17, at 7:45 p.m. PT (broadcast begins at 7:25 p.m.)

Where: Dignity Health Sports Park; Carson, CA

Watch: Apple TV, FOX, FOX Deportes, Coupang Play & SPOTV (Korea)

Listen: 710 AM ESPN LA, ESPN App (English), 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), 1230 AM K-Radio (Korean)







Major League Soccer Stories from July 15, 2026

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