CF Montréal Returns to MLS Action against Rival Toronto FC this Thursday

Published on July 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - CF Montréal gets the ball rolling as the first team to host an MLS game following the FIFA World Cup break on Thursday with a clash against rival Toronto FC at 7:30 p.m. EDT at Stade Saputo (Apple TV, RDS, TSN, TSN 690).

This will be Philippe Eullaffroy's first Canadian Classique rivalry match at the head of the Bleu-blanc-noir. CF Montréal holds an overall MLS record of 14-17-6 (52 goals scored, 65 goals conceded) against Toronto along with a 9-10-1 home record (27 goals scored, 34 goals conceded).

Last week, CF Montréal booked its ticket to the 2026 TELUS Canadian Championship semifinals by eliminating Canadian Premier League side Vancouver FC. The Montrealers took a 2-1 lead in the first leg on July 8 in British Columbia before completing the assignment with another 2-1 win at home. Montreal will return to the Canadian west coast to take on Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the semifinals.

Robin Fraser's squad is currently 13th in the Eastern Conference, level on points with Montreal. Toronto has not played since May 23, when it concluded the first part of the season with a nine-game winless stint in all competitions. Last Wednesday, Toronto defeated Canadian Premier league side Halifax Wanderers FC 3-1 in a friendly match.

Prior to Thursday's game, recording artist Jay Scøtt will perform at the SiriusXM stage under section 124. The three-time Félix award winner's performance will feature a 45-minute set starting at 6:30 p.m. EDT.

With an appearance in Thursday's match, captain Samuel Piette would tie Patrick Leduc for 4th place among Club players for all-time games played (251) across all competitions since 1993.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 15, 2026

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