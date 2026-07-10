Revolution Away Match at Chicago Fire FC on September 13 Moved to 5:30 p.m. ET
Published on July 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New England Revolution News Release
CHICAGO - Kickoff for the New England Revolution's away match at Chicago Fire FC on Sunday, September 13 has been moved one hour earlier to 5:30 p.m. ET at Soldier Field. Watch this and every match on Apple TV, available on billions of devices with no blackouts, or listen on the radio via 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM).
The Revolution resume the MLS regular season with a two-game homestand starting on Wednesday, July 22 vs. Toronto FC at Gillette Stadium. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Apple TV and the Revolution's local radio network: 98.5 The Sports Hub, Rumba 97.7 FM (Spanish), and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese).
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