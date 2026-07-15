World Cup Standouts Headline LIGA MX Roster for 2026 MLS All-Star Game Presented by Chime

Published on July 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release







NEW YORK AND MEXICO CITY - LIGA MX today unveiled the head coach and his 14 player selections who will represent the Mexican league in the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime, completing a 26-player roster that will face the best of Major League Soccer on Wednesday, July 29 (8 p.m. ET) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Two more players will be announced later by the Mexican Football Federation Commissioner, Mikel Arriola.

The match - the first sports All-Star Game ever staged at Bank of America Stadium - will be broadcast live on Apple TV in English, Spanish and French in more than 100 countries.

Toluca head coach Antonio Mohamed will lead the LIGA MX All-Stars after earning the LIGA MX's coach of the year award. The Argentine manager has captured five titles in the past 12 months with the Diablos Rojos, including back-to-back Liga MX championships and the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup, ending the club's 23-year wait for a continental crown.

The first 14 selections, announced in June, were determined through the Balón de Oro, LIGA MX's postseason awards ceremony that takes place after the conclusion of both Apertura and Clausura seasons. The additional 14 players were selected by Mohamed and his staff, and two more will be selected by the FMF Commissioner.

The roster arrives on the eve of the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup 2026, with five LIGA MX All-Stars having represented Mexico this summer - among them 17-year-old sensation Gilberto Mora, the youngest player in Mexican history to appear at a World Cup; and Erik Lira, who lifted the Clausura 2026 title with Cruz Azul before joining El Tri.

Tickets for the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime and the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T (Tuesday, July 28, Truist Field) are available at MLSsoccer.com/AllStar.

2026 LIGA MX ALL-STARS

Goalkeepers (2):

Nahuel Guzmán (Tigres UANL)

Keylor Navas (Pumas UNAM) Defenders (10):

Willer Ditta (Cruz Azul)

Jesús Gallardo (Toluca FC)

Jesús Garza (Tigres UANL)

Bryan González (Chivas Guadalajara)

Richy Ledezma (Chivas Guadalajara)

Erik Lira (Cruz Azul)

Bruno Méndez (Toluca FC)

Federico Pereira (Toluca FC)

Israel Reyes (Club América)

Nathan Silva (Pumas) Midfielders (11):

Juan Brunetta (Tigres UANL)

Kevin Castañeda (Club Tijuana)

Nicolás Castro (Toluca FC)

Iker Fimbres (Monterrey)

Fernando Gorriarán (Tigres UANL)

Brian Gutiérrez (Chivas Guadalajara)

Gilberto Mora (Club Tijuana)

José Paradela (Cruz Azul)

Brian Rodríguez (Club América)

Carlos "Charly" Rodríguez (Cruz Azul)

Franco Romero (Toluca FC) Forwards (3):

Armando González (Chivas Guadalajara)

Robert Morales (Pumas UNAM)

Santiago Sandoval (Chivas Guadalajara) Head Coach: Antonio Mohamed (Toluca FC)

LIGA MX roster highlights:

World Cup pedigree: Gilberto Mora, Erik Lira, Jesús Gallardo, Brian Gutiérrez and Armando González represented Mexico at FIFA World Cup 2026.

Generational talent: At 17, Mora is the youngest Mexican ever to play in a World Cup and returns to the All-Star Game a year after making his debut at 16 in Austin.

The MLS connection: Brian Gutiérrez is a Chicago Fire FC homegrown product; Chivas teammate Richy Ledezma is also MLS-developed in Real Salt Lake Academy. Both will line up against the league that raised them.

A coach in his prime: Antonio Mohamed has won five trophies in 12 months, capped by Toluca's 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup triumph over Tigres.

Toluca leads the way: The Diablos Rojos have five representatives - Gallardo, Méndez, Pereira, Romero, and Castro - plus the head coach.

Champions of Mexico: Cruz Azul (Lira, Charly Rodríguez, Ditta) won the Clausura 2026 title in May, La Máquina's 10th league championship. Charly Rodríguez was central to that run.

Pedigree in goal: Keylor Navas, a three-time UEFA Champions League winner with Real Madrid, makes his All-Star debut in his first season with Pumas UNAM.

Finalists represented: Robert Morales scored for Pumas in the Clausura 2026 final.

The July 29 meeting marks the fifth MLS All-Star Game between the two leagues, and the third consecutive year of the format. MLS holds a 3-1 all-time advantage in the series, including last year's 3-1 win in Austin, Texas.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 15, 2026

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