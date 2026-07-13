New England Revolution Retain U.S. International Goalkeeper Matt Turner
Published on July 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New England Revolution News Release
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution extended the loan of American goalkeeper Matt Turner from French club Olympique Lyonnais (Lyon) through Dec. 31, 2026, with an option to extend the loan through Dec. 31, 2027, at which point the Revolution have a purchase option. Turner is a TAM-eligible player for New England.
Turner returns to New England from his second consecutive FIFA World Cup with the United States, where he made his fifth career start on the World Cup stage. The Park Ridge, N.J. native has recorded 27 clean sheets and 29 wins in his 55 senior caps for the U.S. Men's National team. In his MLS career, Turner has amassed 54 wins in 126 starts across eight seasons with New England, ranking second in club history in goalkeeper starts, goals against average, wins, saves, and save percentage. The 2021 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, who was also named an MLS All-Star and Best XI selection in the Revolution's Supporters' Shield campaign, sits atop the New England goalkeeping charts with a .581 win percentage.
"We are thrilled to reach an agreement with Lyon that will allow us to keep Matt Turner in New England Revolution colors for years to come," said Chris Tierney, Revolution General Manager and Chief Soccer Officer. "Matt's performances on the pitch here in MLS or on the world stage with the U.S. Men's National Team speak for themselves. We firmly believe that Matt will continue to be the gold standard for MLS goalkeepers as he builds on his already impressive legacy with the Revolution."
Turner and the fourth-place Revolution will resume the 2026 MLS regular season with a two-game homestand at Gillette Stadium, beginning on Wednesday, July 22 vs. Toronto FC. Watch every minute of the MLS season, on any device with no blackouts, with an Apple TV subscription. Visit Revolutionsoccer.net/tickets to purchase single-game tickets, multi-game packages, and 2027 Revolution Season Memberships.
TRANSACTION: New England Revolution retain goalkeeper Matt Turner, a TAM-eligible player, on loan from Lyon through Dec. 31, 2026, with an option to extend the loan through Dec. 31, 2027, at which point the Revolution have a purchase option.
#30 MATT TURNER
Position: Goalkeeper
Height: 6-3
Weight: 185
Hometown: Park Ridge, N.J.
Date of Birth: 06/24/1994
Nationality: United States
College: Fairfield University
How Acquired: Long-term loan from Lyon (FRA) with a purchase option.
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