Charlotte FC Signs Forward Allan Saint-Maximin to Designated Player Contract

Published on July 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Monday, July 13, 2026) - Charlotte FC today announced the Club has signed French forward Allan Saint-Maximin to a three-year Designated Player contract which will run through the 2028-29 season.

Saint-Maximin will occupy a Designated Player spot and international roster slot on the Club's current roster.

"Maxi is an elite attacking talent who has consistently performed at the highest levels of our sport, including in the Premier League. We're delighted to bring a player of his quality to Charlotte while he is in the prime of his career," said General Manager Zoran Krneta. "His creativity, speed, technical ability and flair make him immediately one of the most exciting players in Major League Soccer. Adding a player with his pedigree, experience, and winning mentality will bolster our attacking options and strengthen the team overall. We are excited to welcome he and his family to Charlotte."

The French forward most recently won a Coupe de France title with RC Lens which was a first in club history. Saint-Maximin's arrival for Lens in February bolstered their side and he helped propel them to a second-place finish in Ligue 1 for just the sixth time in the club's 120-year existence. He tallied four goals and three assists in 13 matches across all competitions.

Saint-Maximin made a name for himself in the Premier League where he spent four seasons with Newcastle United. Over the years, the winger dazzled at St. James Park and scored 13 goals and added 21 assists in 124 appearances. In his final season at Newcastle, the Magpies finished fourth place in the Premier League and qualified for the Champions League for the first time since 2003.

In the summer of 2023, he transferred from Newcastle to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli on a reported deal approaching $30 million. He featured 30 times in the Saudi Pro League scoring 4 goals and adding 9 assists.

He was loaned for the 2024-25 season to Fenerbahçe in the Turkish Super League where he played 31 times across all competitions, including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, and added 8 goal contributions for the Istanbul club.

Prior to joining Lens, he featured 16 times for Club America in Liga MX and tallied five goal contributions.

Saint-Maximin began his career as a 16-year-old at Saint-Étienne before earning a move AS Monaco in 2015. He enjoyed loans in the Bundesliga at Hannover 96 and for Ligue 1 side SC Bastia before securing a permanent move to OGC Nice in 2017. The Frenchman had a successful two years on the Mediterranean coast where he compiled 11 goals and 15 assists in 74 appearances.

Transaction: Charlotte FC signed French forward Allan Saint-Maximin to a three-year Designated Player contract which will run through the 2028-29 season.

Name: Allan Saint-Maximin

Position: Forward

Height: 5'8"

Date of Birth: March 12, 1997

Age: 29

Hometown: Châtenay-Malabry, France

Last Club: RC Lens (Ligue 1, France's Top Division)

How Acquired: Free Agent







Major League Soccer Stories from July 13, 2026

Charlotte FC Signs Forward Allan Saint-Maximin to Designated Player Contract - Charlotte FC

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