U.S. Women's National Team to Face World No. 1 Ranked Spain in October Matches in Washington, D.C. and Chester, PA.

Published on July 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - The reigning Olympic champion U.S. Women's National Team will return to the field for two October matches against Spain, the world's top-ranked women's soccer team and defending Women's World Cup champion.

In what will be two highly anticipated matches between the two top-ranked teams in the world, the USA will host Spain on Oct. 10 at Audi Field, in Washington D.C. (2:30 p.m. ET on TBS and HBO Max in English and on Telemundo, Universo and Peacock in Spanish) in a match presented by Purina and on Oct. 13 at Subaru Park in Chester, Pa. (7 p.m. ET on TNT and HBO Max in English and on Universo and Peacock in Spanish) in a match presented by AT&T.

The match on Oct. 10 at the home of the National Women's Soccer League's Washington Spirit will feature a special pre-game retirement celebration for legendary USWNT defender Crystal Dunn, who was the NWSL MVP while playing for the Spirit in 2015. The first 2,000 fans through the gates will receive special edition commemorative Crystal Dunn bobbleheads.

The matches against Spain will mark the USA's first games in just over four months after a long break for club action following the June matches in Brazil.

"Two more fantastic matches," said USWNT head coach Emma Hayes. "We've desperately wanted to get Spain on our schedule, but the difficulties of scheduling the top teams during the women's international calendar are well known, so to be able to get these two games on the East Coast will be the perfect tests before we head into World Cup qualifying at the end of the year."

Spain was available for these October matches due to an impressively strong finish in its UEFA Women's World Cup qualifying group. Spain took first place in Group C - and the direct qualification to the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup that comes with that - after a 4-0 win over England on June 5 in Mallorca and a 6-1 win over Iceland on June 9 in Reykjavik, thus avoiding the UEFA Women's World Cup playoffs, which will take place in the October FIFA window.

Spain's relatively recent ascension to the top of the women's game is one factor that has contributed to the USA and Spain having faced each other only four times in their histories. The USA won the first three games: 1-0 in Alicante, Spain at the start of 2019, 2-1 in the Round of 16 at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in Reims, France, and 1-0 at the 2020 SheBelieves Cup in Harrison, N.J. Spain won the most recent meeting, picking up its first-ever victory over the USA in 2022, winning 2-0 in Pamplona, Spain, and then went on to win the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia/New Zealand, putting La Roja atop the world for the first time.

TICKETS

Philadelphia Union Season Ticket Members will have exclusive presale access beginning at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 15. More information regarding general on sale will be communicated to fans in the coming days.

Presales for both U.S. Women's National Team vs. Spain matches will begin on Tuesday, July 14 at 10 a.m. ET and run through Thursday, July 16 at 8 a.m. ET. The public on sale for all venues will commence on Thursday, July 16 at 10 a.m. ET.

Circle Insiders can receive individual customer support and concierge services for their ticketing needs. Please submit an inquiry here.

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Sales Schedule

Presale Date & Start Time

Circle Insiders Presale (Circle Insiders)

Tuesday, July 14 | 10 a.m. ET

VIP Insiders Presale (VIP Insiders)

Tuesday, July 14 | 1 p.m. ET

Premium Insiders Presale (Premium & Premium Family Insiders)

Tuesday, July 14 | 4 p.m. ET

Standard Insiders Presale (Standard Insiders)

Wednesday, July 15 | 10 a.m. ET

Visa Presale (Visa cardholders only)

Wednesday, July 15 | 4 p.m. ET

Public Sale

Thursday, July 16 | 10 a.m. ET

VISA PRESALE

As the official payment technology sponsor of U.S. Soccer, Visa is offering cardholders an opportunity to purchase tickets ahead of the public on-sale date. Visa cardholders can purchase tickets from Wednesday, July 15 at 4 p.m. ET to Thursday, July 16 at 8 a.m. ET through ussoccer.com. As the preferred card of U.S. Soccer, Visa will be the only payment method accepted during the Visa presale. Terms and conditions apply.

Additional Notes:

Spain features some of the world's best players, including attacking midfielder Aitana Bonmatí, a three-time world player of the year in 2023, 2024, and 2025, attacking midfielder Alexia Putellas, the world player of the year in 2021 and 2022, Mariona Caldentey, one of the top players in the England Women's Super League with Arsenal FC and some of the best young players in the world in forward/midfielder Vicky Lopez and forward Salma Paralluelo.

Spain veteran Esther Gonzalez plays for Gotham FC in the NWSL and consistently scores goals for the New Jersey side when healthy.

Spain won its UEFA Women's World Cup qualifying group by taking 15 points from its six matches with the only blemish a 1-0 loss to England on April 14 in London. Spain reversed that result and more on June 5, winning 4-0 in Mallorca on two goals from Putellas and one each from Patri Guijarro and Claudia Pina.

Spain's 6-1 World Cup berth-clinching win over Iceland featured two goals from Lopez and one each from Edna Imade, Paralluelo, Pina and Bonmati.

These will be only the second and third matches for the USA against Spain on U.S. soil with the first and thus far only match coming in the 2020 SheBelieves Cup. Putellas won the SheBelieves Cup MVP award that year.

Spain won its first and thus far only world championship at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia, defeating England, 1-0, in the championship game on a goal from outside back Olga Carmona.

This match will mark the fourth game for the USWNT at Audi Field. The USA most recently played at the venue on July 2, 2025, vs. Canada, a 3-0 win. The USA has played in Washington, D.C. 13 times, but the first 10 of those games were at the venerable and now demolished RFK Stadium.

The match in Chester, Pa. will be USA's 10th at the home of the Philadelphia Union. After nine games unbeaten at the venue, the USA fell 2-1 to Portugal in the most recent match on Oct. 23, 2025.

These matches will mark the 18th and 19th times that the USWNT has played a match that has featured the two top-ranked teams in the world.

Fifteen of those have been against Germany, one against Norway and one against England.

The U.S. is unbeaten in each of these matches with an 11W-0L-6D record overall.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 13, 2026

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