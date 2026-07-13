D.C. United Acquires El Salvador International Nathan Ordaz from LAFC
Published on July 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
D.C. United News Release
WASHINGTON, D.C. D.C. United has acquired El Salvador National Team player Nathan Ordaz in a Cash for Player Trade from Los Angeles Football Club. The Black-and-Red acquired Ordaz for $2.375 million and could send up to an additional $500,000 to LAFC if Ordaz meets certain performance incentives. LAFC may also retain a sell-on percentage of any future transfer or trade. Ordaz joins the Black-and-Red as a U22 Initiative player.
"Nathan is an exciting talent who has shown a natural ability to score goals and provide assists," said Dr. Erkut Sogut, D.C. United Managing Director of Soccer Operations. "He works relentlessly on both sides of the ball, and he provides us flexibility as he can play as both striker and winger. We are excited for Nathan to join our family in the second half of our season as we continue to re-shape our roster and build a winning culture."
Ordaz, 22, joins D.C. United after emerging as one of Major League Soccer's brightest young attacking talents. A product of the LAFC academy, Ordaz signed a Homegrown contract in 2022 and has developed into a dynamic young forward. He has made nine MLS appearances (six starts) this season, scoring two goals and recording one assist across 501 minutes played. Ordaz also featured in five CONCACAF Champions Cup matches, scoring one goal in a 2-1 win against Costa Rican side LD Alajuelense.
The forward spent the past three-and-a-half seasons with LAFC, making 98 appearances across all competitions while scoring 14 goals and recording eight assists. Ordaz made his debut for LAFC on May 9, 2023, starting the match and converting his penalty in a 7-6 shootout win over Monterey Bay FC in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. He would net his first goal for the club on Aug. 2, 2023, in a 7-1 Leagues Cup win over FC Juárez of Liga MX. His standout season came in 2025, where he scored five goals and tallied five assists in 26 MLS appearances while also contributing two goals and one assist in five CONCACAF Champions Cup matches. As a result, Ordaz was featured in MLS's 22 Under 22 Rankings in 2025, ranking as the eighth best young talent.
The California native joined the LAFC academy in 2018, working his way through the academy until signing as the fourth homegrown player in club history in 2022. He also made appearances for LAFC2 in MLS NEXT Pro and went on a short loan spell with Las Vegas Lights FC in the USL Championship.
Ordaz has represented El Salvador's youth national team at the U20 level and earned his first cap for the senior team on March 20, 2024, in a 1-1 international friendly draw against Bonaire. He recorded his first international goals for La Selecta earlier this year, scoring a brace in a 2-2 draw against the Dominican Republic in March. In total, Ordaz has 14 caps for El Salvador, scoring two goals and registering three assists.
Nathan Ordaz
Position: Forward/Winger
Birthplace: Encino, CA
Country: El Salvador/United States
Birthdate: January 12, 2004
Age: 22
Height: 5'11"
Weight: 163 lbs.
Status: U22 Initiative
Transaction: D.C. United acquires El Salvador National Team player Nathan Ordaz in a Cash for Player Trade from Los Angeles Football Club. The Black-and-Red acquired Ordaz for $2.375 million and could send up to an additional $500,000 to LAFC if Ordaz meets certain performance incentives. LAFC may also retain a sell-on percentage of any future transfer or trade. Ordaz joins the Black-and-Red as a U22 Initiative player.
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