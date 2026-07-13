LA Galaxy Weekly

Published on July 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - Following a 1-0 victory over Liga MX powerhouse Club América in a friendly on Saturday night, the LA Galaxy will return to MLS action for the first time in more than seven weeks when they host cross-town rival LAFC in the first edition of El Tráfico in 2026 on Friday, July 17 at 7:25 p.m. PT (FOX, Apple TV) at Dignity Health Sports Park, presented by Intermex.

The rivalry matchups will be back-to-back, with the LA Galaxy and LAFC Special Olympics Unified Teams taking the field the day before the first-team match. Away from the pitch, the club's Summer of Soccer festivities will continue with the final week of the LA Galaxy Soccer Celebration in Hermosa Beach, where fans can gather on July 14, 15, 18 and 19 to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Semifinals, Bronze Final and Final.

LA Galaxy Special Olympics Unified Team vs LAFC Special Olympics Unified Team - Thursday, July 16 at 5 p.m. PT: The LA Galaxy Special Olympics Unified Team will face the LAFC Special Olympics Unified Team in a rivalry rematch of its own on Thursday, July 16 at 5 p.m. PT, one day ahead of the first-team match. Fresh off their second consecutive California Unified Tournament title, the Galaxy Unified squad will take the field for its third meeting against LAFC in the past month.

LA Galaxy vs LAFC - Friday, July 17 at 7:25 P.M. PT

As Major League Soccer returns following the FIFA World Cup 2026™, the spotlight immediately turns to Southern California for the league's marquee rivalry. The LA Galaxy welcome LAFC to Dignity Health Sports Park for the latest edition of El Tráfico, one of the most anticipated fixtures in North American soccer. The matchup has regularly produced memorable moments, including the July 4, 2023 meeting at the Rose Bowl, where 82,110 fans watched the Galaxy defeat LAFC 2-1, setting the record for the largest standalone attendance in MLS history. With both clubs looking to establish momentum for the stretch run, the stakes are high in a rivalry that has consistently delivered unforgettable moments. Last season alone featured a pair of thrilling draws, including Marco Reus' late equalizer in a 2-2 match in Carson and Maya Yoshida's stoppage-time header in a dramatic 3-3 contest at BMO Stadium. The Galaxy enter the match with a 10-9-7 edge in the all-time series and will look to add another chapter to the rivalry's storied history.

Fans are also encouraged to arrive early and visit Galaxy Park, where pregame festivities will feature family-friendly activities, entertainment, food and beverages, and live music. For more information, visit lagalaxypark.com.

LA Galaxy Soccer Celebration - Through July 19

As the FIFA World Cup 2026™ reaches its final stages, the LA Galaxy Soccer Celebration is making its final stop in Hermosa Beach from July 14-19. Following stops in Long Beach and Carson, fans are invited to gather on the sand just south of the Hermosa Beach Pier to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Semifinals, Third-Place Match and Final live on a 20-foot screen. The free, first-come, first-served event will also feature the LA Galaxy Team Store Pop-Up, exclusive merchandise and giveaways, ticketing experiences, and more. As part of the festivities, LA Galaxy Youth coaches will host a special soccer clinic at Hermosa Valley School on July 18-19, with participants and fans invited to stay afterward and enjoy live FIFA World Cup 26™ match viewings at the Soccer Celebration.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.