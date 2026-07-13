Atlanta United Signs Defender Júnior Alonso

Published on July 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United today announced it has signed defender Júnior Alonso through the 2028-29 season. Alonso, who recently helped lead Paraguay to the Round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, arrives on a free transfer after spending the previous two seasons at Atlético Mineiro of Brazil's Serie A. He will occupy an international roster spot pending the receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.

"Júnior is a hard-working defender who will help add solidity and stability to our backline," Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Chris Henderson said. "He's a natural leader, reads the game very well, and brings great experience from South America and Europe at the club and international level, recently representing Paraguay at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. We're excited to welcome him to Atlanta."

Alonso has made 422 professional appearances and tallied nine goals and 15 assists across all competitions, including the first divisions of Paraguay, France, Spain, Argentina, Brazil and Russia. The defender spent the majority of his career with Atlético Mineiro in Brazil where he played 240 matches across three stints with the club from 2020-2026 and won both league and Brazilian Cup titles in 2021. In total, Alonso scored four goals and added seven assists while also often serving as the captain dating back to as early as his first season with the club in 2020.

The Asunción, Paraguay native began his career with Cerro Porteño in 2013 where he made 32 appearances across three seasons, including 16 appearances in both Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana. Alonso transferred to Lille in 2017 and went on to make 52 appearances for the French club, including 46 Ligue 1 appearances. He then spent half a season on loan at Celta Vigo in Spain in 2018 where he made 11 appearances before another loan stint at Boca Juniors from 2019-2020. Alonso appeared in 33 matches and helped lead the club to the Argentine Supercopa title in 2018-19 and a league title in 2020.

He transferred to Atlético Mineiro in July of 2020 and later joined Russian club FC Krasnodar in January of 2022. He initially stayed on loan at Atlético Mineiro before making the jump to Russia's top flight in 2023 where he totaled 54 appearances with a goal and three assists at FC Krasnodar before again returning to Brazil in 2024.

On the international level, Alonso has made 76 appearances for Paraguay and recorded three goals and three assists since his debut in 2013. He appeared in 12 World Cup qualifying matches during CONMEBOL's most recent cycle, helping Paraguay earn its first trip to a World Cup since 2010. He appeared in five 2026 FIFA World Cup matches, helping Paraguay advance to the Round of 16.

Player Profile

Name: Júnior Alonso

Position: Defender

Roser Designation: Senior

Height: 6-1

Birthdate: Feb. 9, 1993 (33)

Birthplace: Asunción, Paraguay

Citizenship: Paraguay

Transaction: Atlanta United signs Júnior Alonso to a contract through the 2028-29 season on July 13, 2026

Atlanta United roster (as of July 13, 2026)

Goalkeepers (2): Jayden Hibbert, Lucas Hoyos

Defenders (10): Júnior Alonso, Pedro Amador, Elías Báez, Dominik Chong Qui, Matthew Edwards, Stian Gregersen, Ronald Hernández, Tomás Jacob, Enea Mihaj, Kaiden Moore**

Midfielders (10): Miguel Almirón, Steven Alzate, Jay Fortune, Adrian Gill, Alexey Miranchuk, Tristan Muyumba, Santiago Pita, Will Reilly, Cooper Sanchez, Adyn Torres

Forwards (6): Luke Brennan, Ashton Gordon*, Latte Lath, Fafa Picault, Sergio Santos, Cayman Togashi

* On loan with Chattanooga FC (through Dec. 31, 2026)

**On loan with Philadelphia Union (through Dec. 31, 2026)







Major League Soccer Stories from July 13, 2026

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