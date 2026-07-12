LA Galaxy Earn Clean Sheet in Friendly Win over Club América
Published on July 12, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy defeated Club América 1-0 in a friendly at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday night. Joseph Paintsil opened the scoring in the first half and Greg Vanney's squad earned a clean sheet in front of a crowd of 18,812. Tonight was the Galaxy's first match with fans in attendance in 49 days (7 weeks).
Goalscoring Plays
LA - Joseph Paintsil (Jakob Glesnes), 26th minute: Marco Reus delivered a free kick into the penalty area where Jakob Glesnes nodded the ball into the path of Joseph Paintsil, and the Ghanaian beat the keeper from close range to give the Galaxy a 1-0 lead.
Next Up
The LA Galaxy return to MLS regular-season action on Friday, July 17, where they host cross-town rival LAFC at Dignity Health Sports Park. The latest installment of El Tráfico is scheduled for 7:25 p.m. PT.
Friendly Information
Match: LA Galaxy vs Club América
Date: July 11, 2026
Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park
Weather: Partly Cloudy and 71°F
Scoring Summary
1 2 F
LA Galaxy
1 0 1
Club América
0 0 0
LAG: Joseph Paintsil (Jakob Glesnes), 26'
Lineups LA Galaxy: GK Novak Mićović; D John Nelson, D Justin Haak, D Jakob Glesnes, D Miki Yamane; M Edwin Cerrillo, M Lucas Sanabria, M Elijah Wynder; F Joseph Paintsil (Julián Aude 46'), F Erik Thommy (Ruben Ramos Jr. 65'), F Marco Reus (Isaiah Parente, 77')
Substitutes not used: Brady Scott, Sebastian Conlon, Jose "Pepe" Magaña, Chris Rindov, Mason Vanney, Brett Phan, Eric Preston
Club América: GK Rodolfo Cota; D Kevin Alvarez, D Ramon Juarez, D Miguel Vasquez, D Christian Borja; M Alan Cervantes, M Erick Sánchez, M Isaias Violante; M Alexis Gutiérrez (Dagoberto Espinoza, 56'), F Raphael Veiga, F Henry Martin
Substitutes not used: Fernando Tapia, Paolo Bedolla, Emilio Lara, Marioni Araujo, Ricardo González, Diego Arriaga, Adrián Fernández de Lara, Raúl Zuñiga, Patricio Salas, Alejandro Cárdenas
Officials
Referee: Victor Rivas
Assistant Referees: Jordan Price, Celan Serghei
Fourth Official: Rafael Bonilla
All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial
Major League Soccer Stories from July 12, 2026
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