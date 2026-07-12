LA Galaxy Earn Clean Sheet in Friendly Win over Club América

Published on July 12, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy defeated Club América 1-0 in a friendly at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday night. Joseph Paintsil opened the scoring in the first half and Greg Vanney's squad earned a clean sheet in front of a crowd of 18,812. Tonight was the Galaxy's first match with fans in attendance in 49 days (7 weeks).

Goalscoring Plays

LA - Joseph Paintsil (Jakob Glesnes), 26th minute: Marco Reus delivered a free kick into the penalty area where Jakob Glesnes nodded the ball into the path of Joseph Paintsil, and the Ghanaian beat the keeper from close range to give the Galaxy a 1-0 lead.

Next Up

The LA Galaxy return to MLS regular-season action on Friday, July 17, where they host cross-town rival LAFC at Dignity Health Sports Park. The latest installment of El Tráfico is scheduled for 7:25 p.m. PT.

Friendly Information

Match: LA Galaxy vs Club América

Date: July 11, 2026

Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park

Weather: Partly Cloudy and 71°F

Scoring Summary

1 2 F

LA Galaxy

1 0 1

Club América

0 0 0

LAG: Joseph Paintsil (Jakob Glesnes), 26'

Lineups LA Galaxy: GK Novak Mićović; D John Nelson, D Justin Haak, D Jakob Glesnes, D Miki Yamane; M Edwin Cerrillo, M Lucas Sanabria, M Elijah Wynder; F Joseph Paintsil (Julián Aude 46'), F Erik Thommy (Ruben Ramos Jr. 65'), F Marco Reus (Isaiah Parente, 77')

Substitutes not used: Brady Scott, Sebastian Conlon, Jose "Pepe" Magaña, Chris Rindov, Mason Vanney, Brett Phan, Eric Preston

Club América: GK Rodolfo Cota; D Kevin Alvarez, D Ramon Juarez, D Miguel Vasquez, D Christian Borja; M Alan Cervantes, M Erick Sánchez, M Isaias Violante; M Alexis Gutiérrez (Dagoberto Espinoza, 56'), F Raphael Veiga, F Henry Martin

Substitutes not used: Fernando Tapia, Paolo Bedolla, Emilio Lara, Marioni Araujo, Ricardo González, Diego Arriaga, Adrián Fernández de Lara, Raúl Zuñiga, Patricio Salas, Alejandro Cárdenas

Officials

Referee: Victor Rivas

Assistant Referees: Jordan Price, Celan Serghei

Fourth Official: Rafael Bonilla

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial







Major League Soccer Stories from July 12, 2026

LA Galaxy Earn Clean Sheet in Friendly Win over Club América - LA Galaxy

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.