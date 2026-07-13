MLS Launches Largest Coordinated Campaign in League History Ahead of Season Return

Published on July 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release







NEW YORK, N.Y. - As the FIFA World Cup captivates fans worldwide, Major League Soccer (MLS) today launched the largest coordinated marketing campaign in league history, "Thanks World, We'll Take It From Here," a league-wide initiative that invites the unprecedented momentum and fandom generated by the tournament as the MLS regular season resumes July 16-17.

The initiative connects the excitement generated by the world's biggest soccer tournament with the weekly competition, local rivalries, and live matchday experiences that define MLS. The campaign reflects the confidence and ambition of MLS today - on the field, in culture, and in communities nationwide. Through an integrated mix of national and localized club storytelling, music, and cultural collaborations, the campaign invites fans to continue their soccer journey with MLS.

Spanning national broadcast, streaming, digital, social, out-of-home advertising, and media partnerships, these efforts make it the most expansive marketing effort in MLS history. Complementing the national creative, 15 MLS clubs developed localized campaigns tailored to their communities. Through coordinated activations, Soccer Celebrations, fan viewing events across all 30 clubs, local media partnerships, and club-led initiatives, MLS is extending the excitement and impact of the FIFA World Cup beyond host cities and into communities across North America.

When the MLS season resumes, all 30 clubs will launch promotional initiatives and special offers designed to welcome new fans, including "First Match On Us" from 22 clubs providing complimentary tickets to first-time attendees. These efforts will help ensure affordable and accessible opportunities for fans to experience MLS matches.

"At a defining moment for soccer in North America, MLS is turning global excitement into lasting engagement and connection," said Camilo Durana, Executive Vice President & Chief Business Officer, MLS. "As the World Cup inspires new fans, our clubs and communities are ready to welcome them as the season resumes and the next chapter of their soccer journey begins with MLS."

The national and local campaign spots features a lineup of global icons, celebrity owners and MLS stars including:

MLS Club Owners

David Beckham - Inter Miami CF

Matthew McConaughey - Austin FC

Earvin "Magic" Johnson - Los Angeles Football Club

Kevin Durant - Philadelphia Union

MLS Players

Lionel Messi - Inter Miami CF (Argentina)

Adri Mehmeti - Red Bull New York (United States/Albania)

Antoine Griezmann - Orlando City (France)

Brandon Vázquez - Austin FC (United States)

Cade Cowell - Red Bull New York (United States)

Cavan Sullivan - Philadelphia Union (United States)

Cristian Roldan - Seattle Sounders FC (United States)

Dayne St. Clair - Inter Miami CF (Canada)

Dejan Joveljić - Sporting Kansas City (Serbia)

Diego Luna - Real Salt Lake (United States)

Evander - FC Cincinnati (Brazil)

Hany Mukhtar - Nashville SC (Germany)

Jack McGlynn - Houston Dynamo FC (United States)

Julian Hall - Red Bull New York (United States/Poland)

Kristoffer Velde - Portland Timbers (Norway)

Marcel Hartel - St. Louis CITY SC (Germany)

Matt Freese - New York City Football Club (United States)

Matt Turner - New England Revolution (United States)

Max Arfsten - Columbus Crew (United States)

Michael Boxall - Minnesota United FC (New Zealand)

Miguel Almirón - Atlanta United (Paraguay)

Patrick Yazbek - Nashville SC (Australia)

Paxten Aaronson - Colorado Rapids (United States)

Petar Musa - FC Dallas (Croatia)

Philip Zinckernagel - Chicago Fire FC (Denmark)

Prince Owusu - CF Montréal (Ghana)

Richie Laryea - Toronto FC (Canada)

Sebastian Berhalter - Vancouver Whitecaps FC (United States)

Son Heung-Min - Los Angeles Football Club (South Korea)

Tai Baribo - D.C. United (Israel)

Tim Ream - Charlotte FC (United States)

Timo Werner - San Jose Earthquakes (Germany)

Timothy Tillman - Los Angeles Football Club (United States)

Yannick Bright - Inter Miami CF (Italy)

The campaign extends beyond sport into music and culture through an Amazon Music Original cover of "Can I Kick It?" - created exclusively for MLS. Produced by legendary producer DJ Premier and featuring new vocals and lyrics from breakout artist Samara Cyn, the updated track delivers a modern, high-tempo sound that captures the energy of MLS today. Stream it here, only on Amazon Music.

The campaign will debut during FOX's coverage of the FIFA World Cup semifinal and final matches before expanding across Apple TV and other channels. The national media rollout will be supported by a comprehensive buy across linear, streaming, digital, social, and out-of-home platforms, as well as in-stadium signage. MLS has also partnered with FOX on a nationwide affiliate initiative to deliver localized coverage to communities across the United States through FOX-owned and affiliated stations.

The campaign represents a coordinated, league-wide effort to accelerate growth at a defining moment for soccer in North America, connecting the global excitement of the World Cup directly to the passion, access, and live experience uniquely offered by MLS. As the league continues to gain significant attention, rising attendance, and expanding fan engagement, the campaign underscores where MLS is headed, bigger, bolder, and more connected to culture than ever before. As soccer's cultural footprint continues to expand across the continent, the campaign serves as the MLS' invitation for fans inspired by the World Cup to continue their connection to the sport through MLS clubs and matchdays across North America.

The 2026 marketing campaign has been produced by Ogilvy, MLS' marketing agency of record. The track was produced in collaboration with Cornerstone and The FADER.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 13, 2026

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